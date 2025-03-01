The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Nimesh Dave

Listen to this article Mumbai Diary: Saturday Dossier x 00:00

Gull Gang

ADVERTISEMENT

A flock of seagulls waddle their way around as people walk past them at Gorai Jetty in Borivali

Unity in poetry



A moment from the ongoing retrospective in Bhendi Bazaar

It was a Marathi-Urdu jugalbandi to remember at Urdu Markaz’s ongoing retrospective on late Marathi poet Vishnu Vaman Shirwadkar at Nagpada Junction today. Professor Manoj Varade, who recited the late Marathi poet’s verses in tandem with Urdu translations by Urdu Markaz founder Zubair Azmi, revealed, “The two languages have historically shared a close bond through the Urdu-Marathi Forum. Strengthening it through Shirwadkar’s works just days after his birth anniversary (February 27) was an honour.”

Nito loves all things masala



Ichika Nito with fans in Mumbai. PIC COURTESY/INSTAGRAM

Japanese hyper-pop guitarist Ichika Nito struck a surprising chord with the audience at his debut Mumbai show in Lower Parel on Thursday. Between shredding complex riffs, Nito confessed his love for Mumbai’s food culture, admitting that the masalas had won him over. “The crowd went berserk when he said that. When we thought that was all, he went on to share his admiration for the catchy dance track Naatu Naatu from RRR (2023) and the sitar, which he called the ‘star’ in all innocence. I don’t think the crowd was expecting a guitarist of his calibre to be so conversational,” shared city-based beatboxer Gaurav Gambhir (right), who experienced the concert from close quarters.

Memories of a modern maestro



(From left) Dr Nandkishore Laud, Amol Palekar and Sandhya Gokhale in conversation at the book launch at CSMVS. PICS/SHADAB KHAN

Mumbai remembered one of its foremost modernists and abstract painters Vasudeo Gaitonde at the book launch of Gaitonde - Between Two Mirrors (Chinha Publications) on Thursday. In attendance at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, were eminent personalities including Amol Palekar, Pheroza Godrej, Saryu Doshi, Dr Nandkishore Laud among Shanta Gokhale, who translated the book to English, and editor Satish Naik.



Vasudeo Gaitonde. PIC COURTESY/CHINHA Publications

“I have always been fascinated by Gaitonde’s works. They were unique for his time, and still remain distinctive all these years later. I was deeply intrigued by this retrospective of his life,” Gokhale told us. Vineel Bhurke, executive editor, added, “Gaitonde favoured a solitary life.

(From left) Satish Naik, Palekar, Shanta Gokhale, Pheroza Godrej, Dr Laud, and Saryu Doshi

So, there wasn’t much written about his life for a long time. The book features interviews with those close to him, rare paintings and anecdotes that paint the complete picture.” Those keen to know more can log on to @chinha_mag on Instagram.

Girl power gets a cool platform



Female artistes and entrepreneurs take stage at a previous showcase

At the Mumbai Comic Con 2025 in April, It’s A Girl Thing (IAGT), a women-led festival will hope to enthrall audiences with a fresh ensemble of musicians, poets and entrepreneurs with guests like actors Priyam Saha and singer Maalavika Manoj attending the event. “The idea is to give a community voice to the diverse experiences of young women, provide a safe place to air what’s on their minds and celebrate the talent, interests, and voices that are shaping our shared future,” Emma Louise Fung, executive producer of IAGT told us.

Cyclical change



A cyclist spreads the message among truckers in the city

Instead of complaining about the poor driving on the roads of Mira Road, cyclist Edward Pinheiro (inset) is setting a new example. Last year, Pinheiro set out to give truckers, cabbies and autowallahs in the suburb a rose or a chocolate bar in order to coax them to drive more mindfully of cyclists. “The reason I started was the death of a close cycling mate in Navi Mumbai last year. In this one year, I have interacted with over 500 cyclists. Now I’m looking for people who can join me and spread the message further.” This Sunday, Pinheiro will be joined by fellow cyclists as they continue on their mission in Mira Road. “The change has not been significant. But I’m sure the next time someone sees a cyclist dressed like me in gear, they will remember the plea I made,” he told this diarist.