Mumbai Diary: Saturday Dossier

Yawn-Asana?

To observe World Yoga Day, a kindergarten student at Borivli’s Shrikrishna Balmandir School appears to have other ideas while his classmates participate in a session.

Why mentorship matters

The Govandi Arts Festival’s second edition will introduce a mentorship programme for youth, called Youth Arts Mentorship. The festival is scheduled to take place from November 12 to 16, and preparations for the festival have begun. Natasha Sharma, the co-founder and curator of the festival, said, “We have mentorship programmes for the youth of Govandi in theatre, public art, filmmaking, photography, rap, and music. The festival is hosted by the Community Design Agency.”

Great news for Mumbai’s bibliophiles

The Mumbai Bookies community has found themselves a landmark venue for their reading sessions this monsoon. Tomorrow, the community will head to the State Central Library hall located inside The Asiatic Society of Mumbai building for only their second session at the venue. “The conversation began the week before, and moved rapidly. We appreciate that they were willing to host us, despite being shut on Sunday,” shared founder Shantanu Naidu. Head Librarian Shalini Ingole shared, “The State Central Library is open to all readers from Monday to Friday. Our goal is to further the reading culture in the city, and we are happy to stay open if there are enough readers coming in.” With the reading community on the rise, this might be the perfect way for such a historic space to connect with the new generation. “We have the presence, and it has the history and the space. It was also perfect for the monsoons,” shared Naidu.

Chef’s favourite

If imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, consider chef Ranveer Brar (below) flattered. In a viral reel that has now been reposted by YouTube India, content creator Srishti Kumari mimics Brar’s inimitable (well, almost) style of storytelling in the kitchen. “Waah bhai waah. Chamak dhamak dekhiye,” she quips as a hat tip to the ace chef’s peculiar one-liners. Among fans appreciating the uncanny resemblance in the comment section was Brar, who commented, “Sahi jawaab! Nailed it, Srishti.” Compliments to the chef for being a good sport.

The guru of Old-school banners

The popularity of hand-painted banners is fading in the city, but painter Anil Adangale continues the old-fashioned way. He still paints hoardings in and around Colaba and prefers it that way, “When I was young, I was always drawn towards drawing and art. I’ve been painting for the past 40 years. Nowadays, I also create 3D paintings.” If you’re keen to know or learn more about hand-painted banners, reach out to Adangale on 9967930125.

Tatya Vinchu lives on

Earlier this week, a feature in The Guide section of mid-day highlighted the Labubu doll trend and the desi OG, Tatya Vinchu created by the Padhye family. Ridhi Chatterjee, a reader from Kolkata was piqued by the article and sent us a warm message, “Labubu dolls may rule pop culture and become a fashion flex, but they don’t haunt our dreams. That realisation hit me when the Tatya Vinchu story surfaced – those spine-tingling corners of memory belong to the homegrown legend. For an entire generation, Tatya Vinchu is a core, creepy childhood memory. His story reminded us that, like Lord Tennyson’s poem, The Brook, Labubus may come and go, but desi spooky icons live rent-free in our hearts. Om Phat Swaha then!”