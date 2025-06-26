Mumbai Diary: Thursday Dossier

A day after Indian-descent Zohran Mamdani won the Democratic race for the New York Mayor’s polls, we’ve caught wind of a Vasaikar who is now stepping into the UK Parliament. Nine-year-old Aarohi Dalvi aka DJ Lil Aarohi might not be your go-to policymaker, but she can spin a mean tune for you on her decks

Pic/Ashish Raje

A city by the sea

Walkers, runners and others finding a moment of respite cross paths on the Marine Drive promenade in the backdrop of rising monsoon tides

Namaste, London



DJ Aarohi Dalvi. FILE PIC (right) The Palace of Westminster that houses the UK Parliament. PIC/GETTY IMAGES

A day after Indian-descent Zohran Mamdani won the Democratic race for the New York Mayor’s polls, we’ve caught wind of a Vasaikar who is now stepping into the UK Parliament. Nine-year-old Aarohi Dalvi, aka DJ Lil Aarohi might not be your go-to policymaker, but she can spin a mean tune for you on her decks. As part of the Global Child Prodigy (GCP) programme hosted by the UK Parliament today, Dalvi will be presented the GCP award at the Palace of Westminster, the meeting place of the country’s Parliament. Over a call during a Dubai layover on the way to London, Aarohi’s father DJ Aashish Dalvi told us, “We’re pleasantly surprised that Aarohi made it to the top 100 participants who will be felicitated at the event. A GCP representative had reached out to Aarohi after watching one of her videos on Instagram and things took off from there. She’s looking forward to interacting with other young talents, and making new friends.”

Fast lane to SGNP



A view from SGNP. FILE PIC

Booking an appointment with the big cats of Sanjay Gandhi National Park is set to get a tad less intimidating. Through a newly introduced online portal, Mumbaikars can not only book entry passes to the park, but also schedule upcoming safari rides. Those keen, can log on to safaribooking.mahaforest.gov.in, register with the portal and then select the ‘SGNP Booking’ option to start planning their green escape. While the portal is a welcome change, we’ll miss striking up conversations with nature enthusiasts at the park’s winding ticketing queues on weekends.

In search of a new voice



A moment from a performance by Stop-Gaps Cultural Academy choir. PIC COURTESY/THE STOP GAPS CULTURAL ACADEMY

The Stop-Gaps Cultural Academy has revived its search for fresh musical talent across the city. With the concert season kicking off in September, the group is looking to replenish their talent pool. “We conduct these auditions in the run up to our Christmas shows,” shared conductor Alfred D’Souza (right). With a chance to perform across the city, and overseas, the platform offers a rare opportunity, he added.

“It is a commitment of two years though, and as long as you have a love for music, you are welcome to try,” D’Souza added. The choirmaster has less time to spare as he is already busy working on a special concert in August, titled Call to Peace. Those interested in being a part of this celebrated choir can drop by St Joseph’s Convent in Bandra at 3 pm on Sundays.

Let’s put the lid on plastic waste

(Left) A student shows off his keychain; (right) the plastic bottle caps collected by the children. PICS COURTESY/GULLY CLASSES FOUNDATION

The key to curbing plastic waste, along with the keychain in this case, lies in the hands of the city’s youth. As part of a day-long initiative earlier this week, students of Ghatkopar’s Gully Classes Foundation transformed bottle caps into vibrant keychains. “First, we collected the caps and sorted them by colour. With the help of a shredding machine, the caps were cut into scraps, and were later fused together using a household iron and baking paper,” founder Abdul Munaf revealed to us. The all-day hands-on lesson included a visit to Buy Food With Plastic, a Bhandup-based initiative that serves hot meals in exchange for plastic bottles. “After positive feedback, we’re planning to create more keychains and put them up for sale,” Munaf added. Those keen to know more can log on to @gullyclasses.

The party is still young



A moment from a fashion show at a previous edition of AYC. PIC COURTESY/AYC

Mumbai’s Chor Bazaar is set to get a modern makeover next month at the next edition of All You Can (AYC)culture festival in Bandra. Amidst a thrift shopping zone named after the infamous locality, and a ‘Sustainable Street’ reserved for a sustainable goods market, the event will host budding musical talent like Ahmedabad-based rapper Dhanji. Keeping up with the viral matcha trend online, a massive matcha bar is in the making for the three-day festival beginning on July 4. If the whispers that reached us are true, ace designer Aaquib Wani, whose notable works include the Indian cricket team’s 2024 ICC T20 World Cup jersey, will make a return to the field with a striking LED artwork at the venue’s indoor basketball court installation.