Mumbai Diary: Tuesday Dossier

Pic/Atul Kamble

Circle of Love

A couple strikes a playful pose at Gateway of India.

Status woe for Worli walkway

Dislodged and disintegrated, the lane needs a re-look

The little lane opposite Worli Sea Face that leads to the Hotel Hiltop at Pochkhanawala Road was spruced up, painted with wall art and opened primarily for walkers in February this year. The walkway with bollards on the ends to keep out vehicles trying to squeeze through, was upgraded, had wall art and a better surface for walkers. On a stroll in July though, one saw a significant amount of dog poop; “poop central,” a child chuckled as he walked through it. One part of the route was also broken down and the walking surface seemed to have come apart. The new Worli re-imagined route, as our rousing February report called it, needs some urgent attention, soon.

Monsoon wordings

Berges Santok

The Metamorphosis Theatre Inc believes that the romance of the monsoon is universal. The troupe will take over the St Andrew’s Centre for Philosophy and Performance Arts to stage Song of The Rain — a performance on poems of the monsoon from poets around the world. Berges Santok, production manager, told us there are seven to 10 poets featured in the performance. “The emotion of celebrating the monsoon is spread across languages,” Santok shared. From the works of Henry Longfellow and Emily Dickinson to poems in Hindi, Marathi and Brijbhasha, the verses will span countries and languages. There’s more to it though. “The session will be held in the open courtyard to create a close and personalised experience in the rain,” he said. With coffee, music, cookies and tea available, the audience will not be short of poetic inspiration, Santok added.

A Spanish affair in the city

Tonight, Bastian in Worli (in pic) will host a Spanish night with chef Alberto Mastromatteo in association with the Consulate General of Spain. “My style of cooking helps to reinvent the concept of haute cuisine while bringing traditional flavours from my homeland to global audiences,” the chef told this diarist. The evening will bring together flavours of India and Spain, he said. Bastian Binge will also play host to the chef’s curated menu on July 20. “We enjoy bringing new experiences to our diners, which is why we are delighted to partner with the Consulate General of Spain for these special dinners,” Kunal Jani, Bastian Hospitality added.

Chef Alberto Mastromatteo

A big bang book

A scene from The Big Bang Theory

Fans of The Big Bang Theory have reason to rejoice. The sitcom’s journey from a script to the most popular television phenomenon has now been captured in a book. Written by Jessica Radloff, the book offers a sneak peek into the backstories. Since 2007, the series has introduced audiences to an easy-read of scientific jargon as well as created buzzwords that have entered pop culture lexicon. It is the perfect book to dive into till ComicCon arrives.

Spot the steeple

The month of July is an important one if you, like this diarist, are a heritage nut on the lookout for rare dates with a connect to the city’s important landmarks. Turns out that the imposing Afghan Church in Colaba eventually replaced the temporary chapel on July 7, 1858, when Bishop John Harding consecrated the church to St John the Evangelist. It was named Afghan Church because it was built to commemorate the martyrs who fought the wars in Afghanistan. Its construction began in 1847. The designs were by Henry Conybeare, the then city engineer. Sunlight filters in through many magnificent stained glass windows in the church, touted as some of the finest in the city. Its sky-reaching tower and steeple (60 metres) were completed in 1865. It was so high that it was visible from a distance and served as a landmark for incoming ships to the harbour in the early days.