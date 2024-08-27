Mumbai Diary: Tuesday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Satej Shinde

Bye, Bike!

A contract-based RTO worker oversees the towing of a two-wheeler on Parekh Road in Malad West.

The BEST idea, ever!

A double decker bus repurposed into a library. Pic/Shadab Khan; The cafeteria area inside another bus; The art gallery section in the third bus

In some good news for Mumbai’s heritage community, old non-AC, diesel-run buses are undergoing a second coming. This diarist has learnt that three old double decker buses have been converted into an art gallery, a library and a cafeteria, and will soon find space under Mumbai’s iconic JJ flyover. The exact details of locations are being finalised.

The A and B wards of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation have been beautifying their respective wards in south Mumbai, and as a part of the ongoing project, these three buses were completely refurbished at the Wadala bus depot.

Regular non-AC double decker buses were scrapped from service in September 2023, and now only AC double decker buses are being inducted in service. Introduced in Bombay in 1937 to cope with the growing number of passengers on the lines of the red double decker buses in London, the size and look of the double decker buses made them popular from day one. The buses vanished from the city’s roads after a steady decline. The fleet dropped from 227 in April 2006, to 171 in April 2008, 134 in July 2009, 122 in 2018, and 60 by December 2020; as of July 30, 2023, just 10 remain.

Following a series of articles highlighted by mid-day about the BEST lining up 900 buses for scrap over the next one year in its August 18, 2020 edition, followed by an article on August 26 that the double decker buses had started arriving for scrap at Anik Depot, there was a huge feedback and emotional outburst from citizens, with the issue trending on social media and call to save the city’s old buses. Following this, old buses are being saved and repurposed in different forms and as public utilities.

Checking all boxes

The new space in Bandra comes to life; the bus shelter in Mira Road. Pic Courtesy/Instagram

Mumbai’s dabbawalas are opening a treasure trove of surprises this month. Days after a dabbawala-themed bus shelter was inaugurated by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation near the Dahisar toll plaza, Ulhas Muke, president of the Mumbai Dabbawala Sanghatana informed us of bigger plans in the pipeline. “The bus shelter will remind commuters of our indomitable spirit. But to give people a deeper insight into our history and legacy, we are working on a unique experience centre in Bandra,” he shared. Located near the Rizvi Complex at Bandra West, the space will be home to infographics, archival footage, and installations that will trace the community’s roots in the city. “People are often amazed by our logistical prowess. Installations at the centre will break down our day-to-day operations work. We are working hard, and aiming to open by the last week of September” he added. We would take a dabbawala’s word on that.

What’s up, dawg?

Bugs Bunny in one of the artworks

If you think rapper Hanumankind’s high adrenaline music video for his Billboard Global Top 200 No. 9 chartbuster, Big Dawgs, is too much action to keep up with, head to city-based AI artist Sahid SK’s new series for a familiar twist. Bugs Bunny, Tweety, and Donald Duck join the party in Sahid’s latest series of AI generated artworks. “The song has been quite the rage with the Gen-Z audiences. I thought it’d be fun to mix a head bang-worthy song like that with soft, childhood memories,” Sahid shared. The artworks are a part of the artist’s new, longer series where he reimagines two contrasting pop-cultures coming together. Sahid’s other crossovers include Bhool Bhulaiyya with Stranger Things and Hera Pheri with Money Heist.

Korean jugalbandi with Kisna

K-pop idol Aoora

K-pop idol Aoora, who is currently based in Mumbai, joined in the Janmashtami celebrations yesterday by singing a cover song for the festive anthem, Woh Kisna hai. “When I went to Mathura last year, I was told it’s the birth place of Lord Krishna. This song brought me closer to Indian culture. So, I sang it for Janmashtami. I also tried to create a Krishna look on myself,” he shared, adding that it took him six hours to get the make-up right. “I always attempt to create content that brings the two cultures [Korean and Indian] together. I felt the beauty, love and playfulness of Lord Krishna. From the peacock feather and flute to the eye make-up and the jewellery I adorned, I loved everything about creating it. The song is available on YouTube. Hopefully, I will create an original next year for the festival,” the artiste signed off.