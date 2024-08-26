The driver lost control on the Makran coastal highway when the brakes failed while passing through Lasbela district in Baluchistan province, local police chief Qazi Sabir said

Rescue workers inspect the site of the bus accident in Kahuta. Pic/AFP

Pakistan bus accidents leave at least 35 dead

Two separate bus accidents hours apart in Pakistan on Sunday left at least 35 people dead and dozens more injured, officials said. The first happened when a bus carrying Shiite Muslim pilgrims returning from Iraq through Iran fell from a highway into a ravine in southwest Pakistan, killing at least 12 people and injuring 32 others, police and officials said.

The driver lost control on the Makran coastal highway when the brakes failed while passing through Lasbela district in Baluchistan province, local police chief Qazi Sabir said. Hours later, 23 people were killed when a bus fell into a ravine in Kahuta district in the eastern Punjab province, police and officials said, including two women and a child. At least seven others were injured. The bus was heading to the Pakistan-administrated disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir when it fell from the Panna bridge in the Kahuta district.

