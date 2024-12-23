Breaking News
Adani Defence acquires majority stake in Air Works India for Rs 400 crore
Fire breaks out in scrap godown in Mumbai, no injuries reported so far
MMRDA accelerates infra push, secures crucial approvals for projects in Mumbai
Mumbai Police recover 3 kg of gold worth Rs 2.4 crore from burglar
Filmmaker Shyam Benegal has died aged 90 after suffering from kidney ailment, confirms daughter
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Diary Tuesday Dossier

Mumbai Diary: Tuesday Dossier

Updated on: 24 December,2024 07:39 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Team mid-day |

Top

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Mumbai Diary: Tuesday Dossier

Pic/Nimesh Dave

Listen to this article
Mumbai Diary: Tuesday Dossier
x
00:00

Don’t be late 


This delivery man in Borivli’s IC Colony is on his way to drop off a Christmas tree just in time for the festival


Good news for Versova readers


A glimpse of the interiors of the new reading space
A glimpse of the interiors of the new reading space

In this city, finding a cosy corner to read can be difficult, especially in a crowded suburban neighbourhood like Versova. For Amal Solanki, the struggle to find a quiet space to read, or work out of, led to her new venture, Kitaabghar. Located in Aram Nagar 2, the reading room-cum-library opened last weekend. “I have always found cafés too noisy, while libraries can get too academic. Moreover, these are few and far between,” said Solanki, sharing the idea for the space.  The collection of nearly 600 books includes both new and pre-loved titles, Solanki noted, “We also have an expansive section on Hindi books. As a reader, I always found it hard to come by Hindi titles, and wanted people to explore the language more.” Visitors can read their books at the space, or borrow them. “We also have a library card to keep things old school,” Solanki shared.

Raja Ravi Varma in the house

A lithograph of Jatayu Vadha by Raja Ravi Varma
A lithograph of Jatayu Vadha by Raja Ravi Varma

While GenZ might sneer, Facebook is still effective. Ask Amar Reddy. The Thane-based B Com and law graduate chose to respond to a random sale of Raja Ravi Varma lithographs in 2022, and wound up acquiring a hobby that has led him to build a collection of over 600 such pieces. “When I said ‘yes’ to buying them [on FB], I imagined there would be one or two pieces. I wound up buying 38 pieces in one go. This sparked my interest in collecting art,” he shared. The lawyer is currently exhibiting the works at the Dilip Piramal Art Gallery till December 31.

Amar Reddy
Amar Reddy

Titled Timeless Impressions, the exhibition features 50 of the best prints including rare chromolithographs and lithographs. “Art was never in my scope of work. I have visited the Vadodara Palace to see a few works. I never imagined pursuing this so far,” Reddy shared. However, since adopting the hobby, Reddy has single-mindedly built his collection. “I focus on works from the Raja Ravi Varma Press,” he said. So much so that Reddy tried to retrace the steps of Raja Ravi Varma in Mumbai. “No one has found exactly where his press was located in the city. I discovered a rubber stamp by AK Joshi (Raja Ravi Varma’s publisher and patron) that said 149/189 Kalbadevi. Sadly, the lane now has new buildings, and no one knows the history,” Reddy revealed to this diarist.

Wheels of joy

Children skate around during the event
Children skate around during the event

Last weekend, the Skate Academy in collaboration with The Sports Gurukul organised a one-of-kind Christmas party in Santacruz where over 70 skaters and their families participated in fun, Christmas-themed activities on wheels. “As an academy, we try to do whichever activity is possible on wheels for children but this was an idea which had vibrancy to it. At the event, we had children dancing to carols on stage in Christmas-inspired outfits and a surprise Santa who gifted hoodies to kids at the end of the session. While we host this every year, this time, the event was open to all those who could join us in skates. A few kids admitted that it was the best party they had ever been to,” Ajay Shivlani, founder, told this diarist.

Season’s lessons from a mid-day reader

A glimpse of Matalia’s Christmas decor
A glimpse of Matalia’s Christmas decor

It is a delight when our readers remember us. Akola-based Jinal Matalia took a piece of Mumbai’s innovation to her annual Christmas in Akola. This year, her decorations are made from reused invitation cards, plastic bottles, cotton stuffing from teddy bears and leftover lights. “Everyone creates DIY décor for Christmas, but it is important that we reuse objects around us,” she said.

This idea is lit!

A close-up of the lit crochet designed by Chourasia
A close-up of the lit crochet designed by Chourasia

Bhandup-based crocheter Kunal Chourasia has given Christmas a new twist, and a tug, and then another twist with his new crocheted Christmas tree made of fairy lights instead of the usual yarn. “I stumbled upon a few old used string lights in my cupboard while cleaning my home from Christmas. I decided to give it a shot on an impulse, and it turned out better than I had expected,” revealed Chourasia, who is taking the Internet by storm with his out-of-the-box crochet ideas.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Mumbai Diary Mumbai Diary update Mumbai Dossier Mumbai Dossier update mumbai news mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK