Mumbai Diary: Tuesday Dossier

Pic/Nimesh Dave

Don’t be late

This delivery man in Borivli’s IC Colony is on his way to drop off a Christmas tree just in time for the festival

Good news for Versova readers



A glimpse of the interiors of the new reading space

In this city, finding a cosy corner to read can be difficult, especially in a crowded suburban neighbourhood like Versova. For Amal Solanki, the struggle to find a quiet space to read, or work out of, led to her new venture, Kitaabghar. Located in Aram Nagar 2, the reading room-cum-library opened last weekend. “I have always found cafés too noisy, while libraries can get too academic. Moreover, these are few and far between,” said Solanki, sharing the idea for the space. The collection of nearly 600 books includes both new and pre-loved titles, Solanki noted, “We also have an expansive section on Hindi books. As a reader, I always found it hard to come by Hindi titles, and wanted people to explore the language more.” Visitors can read their books at the space, or borrow them. “We also have a library card to keep things old school,” Solanki shared.

Raja Ravi Varma in the house



A lithograph of Jatayu Vadha by Raja Ravi Varma

While GenZ might sneer, Facebook is still effective. Ask Amar Reddy. The Thane-based B Com and law graduate chose to respond to a random sale of Raja Ravi Varma lithographs in 2022, and wound up acquiring a hobby that has led him to build a collection of over 600 such pieces. “When I said ‘yes’ to buying them [on FB], I imagined there would be one or two pieces. I wound up buying 38 pieces in one go. This sparked my interest in collecting art,” he shared. The lawyer is currently exhibiting the works at the Dilip Piramal Art Gallery till December 31.



Amar Reddy

Titled Timeless Impressions, the exhibition features 50 of the best prints including rare chromolithographs and lithographs. “Art was never in my scope of work. I have visited the Vadodara Palace to see a few works. I never imagined pursuing this so far,” Reddy shared. However, since adopting the hobby, Reddy has single-mindedly built his collection. “I focus on works from the Raja Ravi Varma Press,” he said. So much so that Reddy tried to retrace the steps of Raja Ravi Varma in Mumbai. “No one has found exactly where his press was located in the city. I discovered a rubber stamp by AK Joshi (Raja Ravi Varma’s publisher and patron) that said 149/189 Kalbadevi. Sadly, the lane now has new buildings, and no one knows the history,” Reddy revealed to this diarist.

Wheels of joy



Children skate around during the event

Last weekend, the Skate Academy in collaboration with The Sports Gurukul organised a one-of-kind Christmas party in Santacruz where over 70 skaters and their families participated in fun, Christmas-themed activities on wheels. “As an academy, we try to do whichever activity is possible on wheels for children but this was an idea which had vibrancy to it. At the event, we had children dancing to carols on stage in Christmas-inspired outfits and a surprise Santa who gifted hoodies to kids at the end of the session. While we host this every year, this time, the event was open to all those who could join us in skates. A few kids admitted that it was the best party they had ever been to,” Ajay Shivlani, founder, told this diarist.

Season’s lessons from a mid-day reader



A glimpse of Matalia’s Christmas decor

It is a delight when our readers remember us. Akola-based Jinal Matalia took a piece of Mumbai’s innovation to her annual Christmas in Akola. This year, her decorations are made from reused invitation cards, plastic bottles, cotton stuffing from teddy bears and leftover lights. “Everyone creates DIY décor for Christmas, but it is important that we reuse objects around us,” she said.

This idea is lit!



A close-up of the lit crochet designed by Chourasia

Bhandup-based crocheter Kunal Chourasia has given Christmas a new twist, and a tug, and then another twist with his new crocheted Christmas tree made of fairy lights instead of the usual yarn. “I stumbled upon a few old used string lights in my cupboard while cleaning my home from Christmas. I decided to give it a shot on an impulse, and it turned out better than I had expected,” revealed Chourasia, who is taking the Internet by storm with his out-of-the-box crochet ideas.