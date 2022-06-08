Breaking News
RS polls: ED opposes pleas of Anil Deshmukh, Nawab Malik for one-day bail, says prisoners don't have voting rights
Iraq, Libya, Malaysia join over a dozen Muslim countries in condemning controversial remarks against Prophet
Mumbai reports 1,242 Covid-19 cases, 83 per cent rise in 24 hours
Parliamentary panel summons Maharashtra DGP, Mumbai Police Commissioner in Navneet Rana case
Maharashtra police summon Nupur Sharma over derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Diary: Wednesday Dossier

Mumbai Diary: Wednesday Dossier

Updated on: 08 June,2022 06:57 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Team mid-day |

Top

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Mumbai Diary: Wednesday Dossier

Pic/Pradeep Dhivar


Yabba-Dabba-Doo

A child swings with abandon from the root of a banyan tree at Shivaji Park in Dadar




Tough times call for turf measures


Show full article

mumbai mumbai news dadar shivaji park

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK