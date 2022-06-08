Mumbai Diary: Wednesday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

A child swings with abandon from the root of a banyan tree at Shivaji Park in Dadar

The cracked turf at Narali Baug

It is turf times for regulars at the Narali Baug in Dadar. The garden has a plethora of coconut trees — the local or popular name ‘narali baug,’ we presume, comes from that. The charming spot, which sees a substantial influx of people, especially now that the Shivaji Park viewing deck is adjacent to it, and has a pleasant, feel-good vibe. One of the best parts is a springy, spongy turf at one corner near the children’s play area. It is so spongy that one does not need a mat. This used to be a favourite for those who do push-ups, cartwheels and calisthenics, handstands (full or attempted) and even among dancers and martial artistes who practise their moves there. On a recent visit, this diarist noticed that the turf was coming off in patches, there were gaps where the surface had disintegrated, and that mini shallow craters had appeared. We do hope the Garden Department of the BMC takes note and works on this pronto, putting the spring back in the Shivaji Park step. Even the many coconut trees standing sentinel there would agree, we feel.

City in a collage

Uma Sharma with her largest paper collage, A view of Yamuna Ghat

Where others see trash in old magazine pages, artist Uma Sharma saw cityscapes. Her exhibition of paper collage art works at the Jehangir Art Gallery from June 7 to 13 also captures a lifelong pursuit. Her fondness for the city of Mathura translated into art works that depict the ghats, riverbanks and streetscapes. “I have been doing these works for 14 years,” the artist told us. Her pride is the large paper collage canvas, a view of Yamuna Ghat in Mathura, which measures 15 x 4 feet and will be a part of the ongoing exhibition. “I worked for four hours every day for four long years to complete this work,” the artist said, describing how her magnum opus came alive.

Layered images

With a preview this Saturday, artist Ayesha Taleyarkhan’s (inset) solo show at the Tao Art gallery will capture the layers of complexity within individuals. “I felt it was the need of the hour and these emotions filtered into my work,” she said. Titled Integration, the show also features abstract photo-art used to address the human psyche. “These works, male and female, mirror the layers that are present in our personalities,” the artist shared with this diarist.

The prep for Sienna Cafe’s pop-up

What defines a cuisine — its city, its culture or history? The people, believes chef Auroni Mookerjee (inset). The co-founder of Kolkata’s Sienna Store and Cafe is set to host a pop-up at Mag St Kitchen next weekend. The collaboration is the latest in the ongoing monthly series at the kitchen. The venture seeks to bring the flavour and stories of Kolkata’s ‘bazaar’ to the streets of Mumbai. “Each neighbourhood in Calcutta has a bazaar that is as diverse as Crawford Market or Matunga’s flower market. Most of the produce is regional, seasonal and local and supports the community,” the chef told this diarist.

The pop-up promises an evening of local food with sourced material, and even some delicious boris (dried lentil dumplings) flown down from Kolkata. The chef described these neighbourhoods as their own ecosystems. The food on service will also follow the traditional Bengali degustation style. From a bitter dish to start off with, the flavours will slowly grow richer through every course. “The culinary tradition is also closely connected with the way we eat. As much as it is cultural, it is scientific,” he explained. The focus, though, is the culture of the market. “We wanted to bring the aspect of the bazaar, and that facet of Bengali life to a modern restaurant setting,” said the chef.

Spreading positive energy



Vikram Phukan, curator, Inqueerable

With pride month underway, the community is out to celebrate in style. Color Positive is set to host a unique and inclusive fashion pageant at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai this Sunday. This time, the organisation has invited the Inqueerable collective to host a performance that captures the emotional heart of the community’s stories. Vikram Phukan, curator, Inqueerable, told us; “It is a mélange of short plays that will portray diversity.” These performances from stories that tell of the lived experiences of the community. The performances will see Phukan’s Theatre Jil Jil Ramamani collaborate with the Five Senses Theatre. Here’s to more moments of inclusivity across the city.