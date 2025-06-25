Mumbai Diary: Wednesday Dossier

Hanging out at Marine Drive during the monsoons is always special. Last week, the experience got even better when singer Vishal Mattu, a professional singer, started singing in public with a mic and speaker

Pic/Ashish Raje

Lit in the city

The rain-soaked metropolis and the façade of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus create a stunning impression against moving traffic

Defining normal



A moment from the film Selfie, Please by Anu Singh Choudhary. Pics courtesy/Dhawalika Singh

Indian Autism Center, along with Dopamine and Not That Different, is screening Selfie, Please, a film written and directed by Anu Singh Choudhary (below) on June 28. There will also be a panel discussion on the film at Veda Kunba theatre in Andheri. Choudhary told us, “This is a special film, with most of the cast and crew having first-hand experience of knowing someone with neurodivergence and special needs. Our main actors, Ananya and Anjali, brought a lot of themselves and their lived experiences. Much like Sitaare Zameen Par, this screening and discussion celebrates the belief, Sabka Apna Apna Normal.”

Monsoon magic on Marine Drive



Vishal Mattu performs at Marine Drive. Pic courtesy/Vishal Mattu

Hanging out at Marine Drive during the monsoons is always special. Last week, the experience got even better when singer Vishal Mattu, a professional singer, started singing in public with a mic and speaker. He shared, “Performing at Marine Drive was truly memorable. Having previously sung on the streets of London, I thought it would be exciting to bring the same energy to Mumbai. The backdrop of the sea, the evening breeze, and the vibrant crowd made it special.” When asked what about the response of the crowd, he added, “The response was heartwarming. I was singing the Hindi track Pehla Nasha, and the crowd started engaging with the performance — some even joined in and sang along. Marine Drive is often described as a place where people go to unwind, but from their reactions, it was clear that music only enhanced their experience. It was beautiful to see strangers connect through a song.”

A fresh run



A moment from their previous run. Pic courtesy/The Run Club Thane

Tired of having to travel all the way up to Juhu and Colaba for their healthy socialising, two Thane-based youngsters have taken things into their own hands by starting The Run Club Thane. Co-founders Tanish Jain and Shraddha Mahale opened the club’s first session last Sunday with a run around Upvan Lake. “It always bothered me that Thane did not have such clubs that brought together health and socialising. In an era where an increasing number of people are isolating themselves, we wanted to create a platform where they can pursue healthy choices, and socialise with like-minded friends,” Jain shared. Despite the continued monsoon in the suburb, the first session saw close to 45 runners join the duo. The 18-year-old added, “Over the coming sessions, we will be switching locations such as Wagle Estate, Hiranandani Estate, extending to Mulund and Powai. We want more people to join the club.” Those looking to sign up can head to @trct.in on Instagram.

A book in hand



Kids at an earlier event. Pics courtesy/Anurag Kothari

If you’d like your children to have an immersive time with books, head to The Kids Day Out festival organised by Read A Kitaab community at Bandra’s Title Waves this Sunday. Co-founder of the community, Anurag Kothari (inset), says, “Children are not reading much as they spend more time on screen. Through this festival, we want to expose them to books by Ruskin Bond, and Amar Chitra Katha titles, among others.”

Making of a story with Danish



A moment from a Qissebaazi performance. Pics courtesy/Natarani

Theatre maker, actor and dastango Danish Husain knows a thing or two about the craft of storytelling. At an eight-day workshop starting July 19, Husain will take budding storytellers under his wing to share learnings from his more than two-decade-long career. “Our attempt will be to turn every session memorable, and make every participant discover a storyteller within them,” Husain told us. If you’d like to sign up, log on to @qissebaazi on Instagram.