Breaking News
Mumbai gets closer to the coolest local train rides
Mumbai: Experts slam Bandra East skywalk's design, question u-turn by authorities
Mumbai: Multiple FIRs, zero arrests in Maratha morcha chaos
Mumbai: Dilapidated building tilts over as residents discuss repairs
Mumbai: Chira Bazar families left waiting for transit homes amid festive delays
shot-button
Mumbai Lake Level Mumbai Lake Level
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Dilapidated building tilts over as residents discuss repairs

Mumbai: Dilapidated building tilts over as residents discuss repairs

Updated on: 04 September,2025 08:07 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirish Vaktania | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

People living in the apartment block and adjacent structure forced to move onto street

Mumbai: Dilapidated building tilts over as residents discuss repairs

Alfia Apartment in Nalasopara East, which was demolished on Wednesday. PICS/BY SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Dilapidated building tilts over as residents discuss repairs
x
00:00

Just about a week after the Ramabai Apartment building collapsed in Virar West, claiming the lives of 17 and injuring nine others, Alfia Apartment (also known as Saba Apartment) — a building in Nalasopara East — tilted dangerously on Tuesday afternoon. The alert residents immediately vacated the society and informed the fire brigade and Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) about the incident. The residents have been forced to move onto the road outside the society premises and spent the night on the streets. The building was demolished by civic authorities on Wednesday.

Building residents have been forced onto the streets since early Monday evening
Building residents have been forced onto the streets since early Monday evening

Just about a week after the Ramabai Apartment building collapsed in Virar West, claiming the lives of 17 and injuring nine others, Alfia Apartment (also known as Saba Apartment) — a building in Nalasopara East — tilted dangerously on Tuesday afternoon. The alert residents immediately vacated the society and informed the fire brigade and Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) about the incident. The residents have been forced to move onto the road outside the society premises and spent the night on the streets. The building was demolished by civic authorities on Wednesday.

Building residents have been forced onto the streets since early Monday evening
Building residents have been forced onto the streets since early Monday evening



According to residents, the building was constructed 20 years ago. Around 4.30 pm on Monday, cracks were noticed in the pillars and the building tilted to one side. Subsequently, the VVCMC also vacated the neighbouring building as a precautionary measure. The VVCMC also conducted a structural audit on Tuesday night and classified Alfia Apartment under the ‘C-1’ category (structurally unsafe, beyond repair, and unfit for habitation) to demolish the structure and redevelop it.


Azar Shaikh, a resident of Alfia Apartment, said, “The society held a meeting at 3 pm on Monday to discuss building repairs. Subsequently, we checked and found cracks in the pillars. We immediately vacated the building and informed VVCMC about it.” The civic body and Nalasopara police quickly reached the spot along with fire brigade personnel. As a precautionary measure, the entire building was evacuated to avoid any untoward incident, even as the residents tried to collect their valuables before the building could collapse.

Official Speak

Speaking with mid-day, Assistant Municipal Commissioner Alka Khaire said, “We served multiple notices to the builder for constructing the building illegally. On Tuesday night, we conducted a structural audit and declared this building under the ‘C-1’ category to demolish the structure and redevelop it.” Meanwhile, the residents of Ramabai Apartment, which collapsed last week, have either shifted to a relative’s place or moved to a rented apartment.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

virar vasai nalasopara mumbai mumbai news

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK