People living in the apartment block and adjacent structure forced to move onto street

Just about a week after the Ramabai Apartment building collapsed in Virar West, claiming the lives of 17 and injuring nine others, Alfia Apartment (also known as Saba Apartment) — a building in Nalasopara East — tilted dangerously on Tuesday afternoon. The alert residents immediately vacated the society and informed the fire brigade and Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) about the incident. The residents have been forced to move onto the road outside the society premises and spent the night on the streets. The building was demolished by civic authorities on Wednesday.

Building residents have been forced onto the streets since early Monday evening

According to residents, the building was constructed 20 years ago. Around 4.30 pm on Monday, cracks were noticed in the pillars and the building tilted to one side. Subsequently, the VVCMC also vacated the neighbouring building as a precautionary measure. The VVCMC also conducted a structural audit on Tuesday night and classified Alfia Apartment under the ‘C-1’ category (structurally unsafe, beyond repair, and unfit for habitation) to demolish the structure and redevelop it.

Azar Shaikh, a resident of Alfia Apartment, said, “The society held a meeting at 3 pm on Monday to discuss building repairs. Subsequently, we checked and found cracks in the pillars. We immediately vacated the building and informed VVCMC about it.” The civic body and Nalasopara police quickly reached the spot along with fire brigade personnel. As a precautionary measure, the entire building was evacuated to avoid any untoward incident, even as the residents tried to collect their valuables before the building could collapse.

Official Speak

Speaking with mid-day, Assistant Municipal Commissioner Alka Khaire said, “We served multiple notices to the builder for constructing the building illegally. On Tuesday night, we conducted a structural audit and declared this building under the ‘C-1’ category to demolish the structure and redevelop it.” Meanwhile, the residents of Ramabai Apartment, which collapsed last week, have either shifted to a relative’s place or moved to a rented apartment.