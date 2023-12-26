Mumbai: Disgruntled guard labels his mates as ‘heavily armed Kashmiris’

Police arrived in large numbers at Anand Nagar near Squatter’s Colony in Malad only find men in question working as security guards and possessing valid arms licences

Representation Pic

A disgruntled security guard’s attempt to falsely implicate and harass his colleagues The police came to know that they were working in the city as security guards Failure of one of guards to pay contribution towards preparing food led to disagreement

A disgruntled security guard’s attempt to falsely implicate and harass his colleagues resulted in police personnel arriving in large numbers at Anand Nagar, Malad, to nab ‘heavily armed men from Kashmir’. When the personnel from the Dindoshi and Vanrai police stations reached the said location near Squatter’s Colony at Anand Nagar in Malad, they did find about 10 men from Kashmir and also found the guns and rifles.

When the detained men were questioned, the police came to know that they were working in the city as security guards specialising in the transport of cash and the weapons that were in their possession had valid licences. It turned out that the men from Kashmir were residing together in the same accommodation for several months and pooled money for the meals that were prepared in the house. The failure of one of the guards to pay contribution towards preparing food led to disagreement. The said guard left the common accommodation.

“With an intention to harass his colleagues and roommates, he made a call to the police control room. He told the police that several Kashmiris were residing in a house in Anand Nagar near Squatter’s Colony, Malad East, with illegal weapons, guns, and rifles,” said an officer from Vanrai police station. The guard, responsible for the false information, has since escaped to Kashmir, with his mobile phone switched off, said a police officer. No FIR has been registered yet and officials have informed higher authorities. Further actions will be taken based on instructions received, stated another officer.

Advocate Vijay Shukla, speaking to mid-day, expressed concern over the misuse of the police machinery, “I have never seen such a large number of policemen and vehicles. The entire area resembled a police camp, something which I had only witnessed in movies. People exploiting the police force for personal gains and enmity should face strict action.” This incident comes close on the heels of another incident wherein the Borivli police arrested a man for falsely informing the police of terrorists inside a flat in his housing society. The person in question, who was the chairman of the society, had allegedly resorted to this trick to persuade the flat owner to sell the house to him.

