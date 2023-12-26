Breaking News
Xmas gift for Thane residents: Park will open soon, says TMC
Mumbai: Cop killed by manja was a local hero
Mumbai: New Covid-19 spike may hurt children
Mumbai: Dadar’s platform 10 revamp targets commuter flow!
Mumbai: BMC to relocate air quality units
shot-button
Merry Christmas Merry Christmas
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Disgruntled guard labels his mates as heavily armed Kashmiris

Mumbai: Disgruntled guard labels his mates as ‘heavily armed Kashmiris’

Updated on: 26 December,2023 07:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

Top

Police arrived in large numbers at Anand Nagar near Squatter’s Colony in Malad only find men in question working as security guards and possessing valid arms licences

Mumbai: Disgruntled guard labels his mates as ‘heavily armed Kashmiris’

Representation Pic

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Disgruntled guard labels his mates as ‘heavily armed Kashmiris’
x
00:00

Key Highlights

  1. A disgruntled security guard’s attempt to falsely implicate and harass his colleagues
  2. The police came to know that they were working in the city as security guards
  3. Failure of one of guards to pay contribution towards preparing food led to disagreement

A disgruntled security guard’s attempt to falsely implicate and harass his colleagues resulted in police personnel arriving in large numbers at Anand Nagar, Malad, to nab ‘heavily armed men from Kashmir’. When the personnel from the Dindoshi and Vanrai police stations reached the said location near Squatter’s Colony at Anand Nagar in Malad, they did find about 10 men from Kashmir and also found the guns and rifles.


When the detained men were questioned, the police came to know that they were working in the city as security guards specialising in the transport of cash and the weapons that were in their possession had valid licences. It turned out that the men from Kashmir were residing together in the same accommodation for several months and pooled money for the meals that were prepared in the house. The failure of one of the guards to pay contribution towards preparing food led to disagreement. The said guard left the common accommodation.


“With an intention to harass his colleagues and roommates, he made a call to the police control room. He told the police that several Kashmiris were residing in a house in Anand Nagar near Squatter’s Colony, Malad East, with illegal weapons, guns, and rifles,” said an officer from Vanrai police station. The guard, responsible for the false information, has since escaped to Kashmir, with his mobile phone switched off, said a police officer. No FIR has been registered yet and officials have informed higher authorities. Further actions will be taken based on instructions received, stated another officer.


Advocate Vijay Shukla, speaking to mid-day, expressed concern over the misuse of the police machinery, “I have never seen such a large number of policemen and vehicles. The entire area resembled a police camp, something which I had only witnessed in movies. People exploiting the police force for personal gains and enmity should face strict action.” This incident comes close on the heels of another incident wherein the Borivli police arrested a man for falsely informing the police of terrorists inside a flat in his housing society. The person in question, who was the chairman of the society, had allegedly resorted to this trick to persuade the flat owner to sell the house to him.

10
No Kashmiris who were found staying together

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

malad dindoshi kashmir mumbai news mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK