Breaking News
Exclusive | State CID sources: Saif Ali Khan ‘attacker’ fingerprints don’t match with those found at crime scene
26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: US top court clears Tahawwur Rana’s extradition to India
Mumbai local train update: Weekend rush at Bandra, Masjid Bunder stations due to bridge work
Mumbai: Distracted using navigation app, motorcyclist crushes boy’s big toe
Mumbai: Minor calls colony friend ‘mota’, gets stabbed
shot-button
HMPV HMPV
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Distracted using navigation app motorcyclist crushes boys big toe

Mumbai: Distracted using navigation app, motorcyclist crushes boy’s big toe

Updated on: 26 January,2025 07:47 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirish Vaktania | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

The nine-year-old, whose father is a daily wage labourer, was rushed to hospital but doctors could not save his toe

Mumbai: Distracted using navigation app, motorcyclist crushes boy’s big toe

The doctors could not save the toe

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Distracted using navigation app, motorcyclist crushes boy’s big toe
x
00:00

A nine-year-old boy’s left big toe was crushed after being hit by a motorcyclist who was using his mobile phone to navigate while riding his bike.


The incident took place around 6.30 pm on Wednesday when the boy was standing on the side of a road in Powai


The accused, identified as Mohammad Parvez Sheikh, 25, was detained by members of the public.


A police officer said, “Sheikh’s motorcycle hit the boy, causing him to fall and severely injure his toe.” 

He added that local residents, along with the boy’s mother, rushed him to hospital where doctors said that his toe had been crushed completely.

Sheikh was also taken to the hospital, and was subsequently arrested by the Powai police. 

He is a resident of Bandra and was proceeding to Powai when the accident occurred. 

Authorities have charged him under Sections 125(B), 184, and 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act for dangerous driving and using a mobile phone while operating a vehicle. 

The investigation is ongoing, and the accused remains in custody, the police said. 

The boy’s father, who is a daily wage labourer, told mid-day that the biker was engrossed in checking his mobile when he hit the child.

“I rushed him to hospital but his toe could not be saved; it was damaged permanently,” he said.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

powai mumbai mumbai news news mumbai police

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK