Two separate drunk driving incidents in Vile Parle and Powai on November 23 resulted in the deaths of four people, including two college students and a biker. The incidents involve reckless driving and alcohol consumption, with investigations ongoing

All three were allegedly under the influence of alcohol. Representational pic/iStock

A biker and two people in a car lost their lives in a case of drunken driving in two separate incidents in Vile Parle and Powai on Saturday.

In the first incident, the Vile Parle police arrested an 18-year-old for allegedly crashing his car, leading to the deaths of two college students near the airport road on the night of November 23.

Jaden Jimi, along with her college friends Jalaj Dheer, Sarthak Kaushik, and Sahil Mehta, all 18-year-olds met at Dheer’s residence in Goregaon.

Jimi, who is the complainant in the case, told the police that before going on a drive she and her friends had allegedly drank two pegs of vodka. The cops have arrested the driver, Mehta, and have sent blood samples for forensic analysis to determine whether he was drunk on the day of the incident.

At around 3.30 am the group had decided to go for a drive and Jaden was allegedly driving Mehta’s Honda City. When the group had reached Bandra, Mehta took control of the car and they all drove to a hotel in Bandra to collect a food parcel. “The group had decided to go back to Dheer’s residence, but when the car reached Sahara Star Hotel on the Western Express Highway, Vile Parle, Mehta lost control of the car and collided with a pole,” the police said.

Police said Kaushik and Dheer, who were sitting in the back of the car, were badly injured and rushed to a hospital but died while receiving treatment. While Mehta and Jimi were seated in front and sustained minor injuries.

Based on Jimi’s statement, the police arrested Mehta. The police now await the blood sample analysis report to determine whether he was drunk. The FIR states that he was driving the car at a speed of 120-150 kmph.

Mehta has been booked under Sections 106 (death by negligence), 125 (an act endangering the lives of others), 281 (whomsoever drives a vehicle or rides a vehicle, or rides in a manner so rash or negligent to endanger human lives) and other relevant sections of the BNS.

24-year-old dies

In another incident, a 24-year-old youth died in a drunken driving incident at Powai on Saturday. The deceased and two of his frinds were riding three up. The friends were also seriously injured in this incident and admitted to hospital.

The deceased was identified as Krishna Patil who had gone for a ride near Powai lake with his two friends, Mohammed Khan, 24, and Nilesh Nishad, 22, and they decided to drink alcohol by the lakeside. Patil received a call from his brother who informed him that their grandmother was unwell and he needed to take her to Rajawadi Hospital. While rushing home he met with an accident. The complainant Mohammed Khan was also injured in the accident.

Biker’s brother had called

A police officer said, “On receiving a call from his brother about her grandmother’s health, Patil instructed his brother to admit her to the hospital and mentioned that he would join them soon.”

“Khan advised Patil not to ride the bike as he was drunk, but the latter ignored him and started his bike. Both Nilesh and Khan were seated on the bike, and they left for the hospital riding triple-seat. While speeding along the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road flyover, Patil lost control of the bike, which crashed into the bridge wall. The impact threw all three riders off the motorcycle,” a police officer said.

Khan sustained injuries to his hands and legs, while Nilesh suffered serious injuries. However, Patil died on the spot. The police have registered a FIR against Patil for reckless driving and riding under the influence of alcohol.

Jimi did not pick up calls from mid-day and was not present at her residence in Kalina when mid-day tried to reach her.