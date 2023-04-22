Breaking News
Mumbai doctor killed, four injured in car accident on Samruddhi Expressway

Updated on: 22 April,2023 05:08 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The accident took place on Friday morning, when Dr Abdul Khalique was travelling to his hometown Amravati with his wife and two children to celebrate Eid with his family, an official said.

Mumbai doctor killed, four injured in car accident on Samruddhi Expressway

Mumbai doctor killed, four injured in car accident on Samruddhi Expressway
A 50-year-old doctor from Mumbai was killed and four others injured when their car rammed into a truck on Samruddhi Expressway in Jalna, police said on Saturday.


The accident took place on Friday morning, when Dr Abdul Khalique was travelling to his hometown Amravati with his wife and two children to celebrate Eid with his family, an official said.



The car reached Samruddhi Expressway in Jalna, when the driver rammed into a truck, killing the doctor who was sitting in the front, he said.


"Preliminary information suggests that the accident had occurred due to the negligence of the truck driver. The four other occupants of the car are recuperating at a hospital in Jalna," inspector Keshav Wagh of Sindhkhed police station said.

The doctor's body was handed over to his relatives who performed the last rites, he said. PTI ZA

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

