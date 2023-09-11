The smugglers were attempting to evade R36 crore Customs Duty on split areca nuts

Imported split areca nuts invite a Customs Duty of 110 per cent

Listen to this article Mumbai: DRI makes historic seizure of betel nuts worth Rs 32cr x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





DRI thwarted an attempt to smuggle 3,71,090 kg of areca nuts worth Rs 32.31 crore DRI Mumbai intercepted 14 containers, each 40 feet in length The operation took place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port on August 31

In a seizure said to be of historic proportions, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) thwarted an attempt to smuggle 3,71,090 kg (371 metric tonnes) of areca nuts (betel nuts) worth Rs 32.31 crore, wherein the attempted Customs Duty evasion amounted to Rs 365 crore. Acting on intelligence information, the DRI Mumbai intercepted 14 containers, each 40 feet in length, bound for Inland Container Depot (ICD) Talegaon. The operation took place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port on August 31.



The cargo was being concealed as calcium nitrate

ADVERTISEMENT

The DRI’s suspicions arose due to discrepancies in the cargo’s manifest and the declaration on the Bill of Lading. While the containers were purportedly transporting calcium nitrate, a meticulous examination uncovered a daring case of misdeclaration. All 14 containers were laden with areca nuts concealed under the guise of calcium nitrate.

“The Indian government has imposed a tariff value of $10,379 per metric tonne on areca nuts imported from abroad. Consequently, the entire consignment, weighing 371,090 kg (371MT) of areca nuts, with an approximate value of Rs 32.31 crore, has been seized,” said DRI in a statement

Areca nut imports in split form incur a substantial Customs Duty of 110 per cent of their assessed value. Therefore, the attempted duty evasion in this instance, through fraudulent misdeclaration, amounts to an estimated Rs 36 crore. “This monumental seizure marks one of the largest crackdowns on smuggled areca nuts in the country’s history,” the DRI said.