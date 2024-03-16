Breaking News
Mumbai: Dubai-like tunnel aquarium, soon at Byculla zoo

Updated on: 16 March,2024 04:45 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

BMC is moving forward with the tunnel aquarium project, with construction expected to be completed within 12 months from start

Last year, Byculla Zoo opened an underwater viewing gallery of crocodiles and alligators. File pic/Sameer Markande

Similar to Dubai, visitors in Mumbai will soon have the opportunity to explore a tunnel aquarium at Byculla zoo. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced plans to establish this attraction and has issued a tender valued at Rs 40 crore.


The BMC had initially sought proposals for a tunnel aquarium at Veermata Jijabai Bhonsle Zoo in Byculla back in 2022. However, the project was delayed due to the Maha Vikas Aaghadi (MVA) government’s decision to focus on developing an aquarium at Worli on Aarey’s dairy land, a plan that was later abandoned by the Mahayuti government.


Now, the BMC is moving forward with the tunnel aquarium project, with construction expected to be completed within 12 months of the work order being issued. The deadline for bid submission is April 5.


“As per the BMC plan, the aquarium will have a dome-shaped entrance and two acrylic walk-through tunnels. A 14-metre tunnel will be exclusive for coral fish, while another 36-metre long tunnel will be reserved for deep ocean aquatic species. For a natural experience, it will include elements similar to sea life, such as stones.  We will show the marine life of most of the continent,” said Dr Sanjay Tripathi, director of the zoo.

“To maintain the quality of water, a special aquatic life-saving system will be installed with a capacity of 10 lakh litres. There will be a pop-up window accommodating three people, which will give a 360-degree view of aqua life at the closest distance. This aquarium will be developed next to the penguin enclosure,” Tripathi added.

Last year Byculla Zoo opened an underwater viewing gallery of crocodiles and alligators. A viewing gallery of approximately 1,500 square feet has been set up in the zoo and from this platform, tourists can observe the on-surface and underwater movements of the reptiles. According to the zoo authority, this is the first such kind of viewing gallery in India.

Rs 40cr
Cost of the project

