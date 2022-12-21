Mumbai: Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis assures probe into asphalt road scam

BJP MLA Ashish Shelar demanded the probe after Sena’s Aaditya Thackeray sought probe into Andheri flyover works

Devendra Fadnavis. File pic

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has assured a probe into allegations of corruption to the tune of Rs 22,000 crore in laying asphalt roads in the city over the past 25 years.



The Shiv Sena has been in power in the civic body during this period. The demand was raised by Bandra MLA Ashish Shelar in the Assembly on Tuesday.

BJP MLA Sunil Rane, through calling attention motion, raised the issue of the flyover in Andheri East, Mumbai. Speaking on this, Shelar refuted the charges levelled by former minister Aaditya Thackeray who demanded a probe into the flyover issue.

Shelar thereafter drew the attention of the House to the issue of asphalt roads in Mumbai and demanded a probe into the hot and cold cement mix.

The deputy chief minister assured an inquiry based on the facts and said that the government will neither target nor back anyone.

