Mumbai: Early morning commuters trapped inside an AC local

As the door did not open at Dadar station, passengers had to get down at the next station; they allege railway officials did not even check on the issue; CR says it has initiated an enquiry

As the train doors did not open at Dadar, commuters had to travel till Byculla, the next station

Commuters onboard a CSMT-bound AC local train on Central Railway were trapped inside the train as the automatic doors did not open at Dadar station due to a snag on Tuesday morning. Passengers had to travel 5 km ahead till the next station at Byculla, which led to panic and confusion.

While the issue did not recur at the next station, passengers complained that railway officials did not come to check the issue. “While the Mumbai rains have kept us on our toes, this morning the 6.32-am AC local from Kalyan did not open its door at Dadar due to malfunction. Hope this won’t sound like an excuse to my boss. The late mark is because of Central Railway,” said Nabha Gaddamwar, a commuter, on social media.

“The AC fast train stopped at Dadar Central station but the doors didn’t open. Train proceeded without letting passengers get down,” said another commuter, Sudhir Shetty. Siddhesh Sawant, a passenger, also took to social media about the incident: “Had a harrowing experience this morning as the doors of the 6.32-am AC local from Kalyan to CSMT didn’t open at Dadar.

Commuters were already late, and this delayed them further. At Byculla, when some commuters went and asked the motorman, they didn’t get any satisfactory reply. This is not at all an acceptable behaviour. Please take some action so that such things aren’t repeated again.”

Sources said the guard is in-charge of the train and should have checked and alerted the motorman to help commuters. The opening and closing of the door is controlled via one software and trains do not move till the doors are completely shut.

“This means the railways just run the service but are not bothered about passengers. Leave aside convenience, but no one from railways even checked to see if things were fine or not,” another irked commuter said. Central Railway Deputy Chief Public Relations Officer Anil Kumar Jain confirmed the incident and said an enquiry has been initiated and action will be taken accordingly.

6.32 am

Scheduled time of train’s departure from Kalyan