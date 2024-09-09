With both Ganpati and Eid-E-Milad falling in the same week, Muslim scholars opt to adjust their procession schedule

An Eid-E-Milad-Un-Nabi procession passing near Minara Masjid on Mohammad Ali Road. File pic/Ashish Raje

Mumbai: Eid procession shifted to ensure peaceful Ganesh festivities

Mumbai, known for its diverse population, witnessed a gesture of communal harmony as this year’s Ganesh festival coincided with Eid-E-Milad-Un-Nabi. In response, Muslim scholars decided to adjust their procession schedule to avoid overlapping with the Ganesh celebrations. This follows last year’s similar decision when the Juloos procession was rescheduled due to Visarjan.

Eid-E-Milad-Un-Nabi, commemorating the birth of Prophet Mohammed, is celebrated on the 12th day of Rabi Ul Awal in the Islamic calendar. A senior Muslim scholar explained that the Juloos procession initially took place from Khilafat House in Byculla to Crawford Market decades ago, but over the years, more groups joined, expanding the event.

Sarfaraz Arzu, president of the All India Khilafat Committee, which organises the Eid-E-Milad-Un-Nabi procession in the city, said, “We had a meeting on Saturday with Muslim scholars, politicians, and Maulanas. This decision sends a message of goodwill to the citizens. We want both communities to celebrate peacefully and proudly. It is important to maintain law and order and promote brotherhood, which is why we made this decision to support communal harmony in Mumbai.”

Although Eid-E-Milad-Un-Nabi falls on September 16, the Ganesh festival, with its numerous Ganpati pandals throughout the city, raised concerns over potential law and order issues. To prevent any disruptions, it was decided to postpone the Juloos procession to September 18.

The Commissioner of Police Vivek Phansalkar, said, “Mumbaikars have always been a model of communal harmony, respecting all communities and showing great patience. I am confident that both Ganpati and Eid will be celebrated peacefully with our collective efforts and the people’s spirit.”

However, some within the community questioned why the procession was delayed this year despite last year’s similar circumstances. Moin Miya, an Islamic scholar and senior member of the committee, said, “People should not believe in rumours. The decision was made after consultation with all scholars and leaders. We will celebrate on September 16, performing most rituals on that day, with only the procession delayed until September 18. It’s important to focus on ensuring peaceful celebrations for both communities.”