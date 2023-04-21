Mumbai: Eight more services on Metro Lines 2A and 7 from Monday

The addition to the services has been made to fulfil the growing demand on the route and also to improve commuter experience since waiting time will come down, it said

Eight more services will be operated on Metro Lines 2A and 7 from April 24, which will take the total number of services on the route to 253, a Maha Mumbai Metro official said on Friday.

This increase will ensure there is a service every 7.28 minutes, an improvement from the 7.50 minutes now, though non-peak hour frequency will continue to be 10.25 minutes, a Maha Mumbai Metro release said.

The addition to the services has been made to fulfil the growing demand on the route and also to improve commuter experience since waiting time will come down, it said.

Of the 30 rakes received for Metro Lines 2A and 7, a total of 27 have been deployed on the route, it said.

The two lines connect the north-west suburbs of Mumbai from Andheri to Dahisar on the arterial Western Express Highway in the east and the New Link Road in the west.

