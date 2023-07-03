Shishir Shinde, who was earlier with the undivided Shiv Sena and with Raj Thackeray's MNS had quit the Sena faction led by Uddhav Thackeray last month

CM Eknath Shinde. File Pic

Listen to this article Mumbai: Ex-MLA Shishir Shinde joins CM Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena x 00:00

Former MLA Shishir Shinde on Monday joined the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde along with his supporters from northeast Mumbai, reported the PTI.

Shishir Shinde, who was earlier with the undivided Shiv Sena and with Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Nirman Sena (MNS), quit the Sena faction led by Uddhav Thackeray last month, citing that he has been waiting for work in the organisation for two years, according to the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

A firebrand Shiv Sena worker, Shinde shot to fame when he, along with some other party activists, dug up the pitch of the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai in 1991 to prevent an India-Pakistan match from taking place, as per the PTI.

Speaking on the occasion, Shinde said he was an active grassroot cadre and wanted to work with Eknath Shinde who was working for the development of the state.

The chief minister said Shishir Shinde will be the deputy leader of the Shiv Sena.

"Shishir Shinde has his own style of working and has been part of several agitations during Balasaheb Thackeray's time," he said.

The political development in the state comes a day after Ajit Pawar along with other NCP MLAs joined the CM Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government.

Ajit Pawar was sworn in as deputy chief minister in the Eknath Shinde government along with several of his colleagues.

In a significant political development, prominent leaders from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Patil, and Hasan Mushrif were among others who were sworn in as ministers in the Maharashtra government on Sunday.

A total of 9 NCP leaders took oath as Maharashtra ministers after Ajit Pawar and other party leaders joined the NDA government in Maharashtra.

Chhagan Bhujbal, a veteran politician is known for his vast experience in Maharashtra politics. Whereas, Dilip Walse Patil is a respected figure in Maharashtra politics.

Another seasoned leader, Hasan Mushrif on Sunday joined Maharashtra government as a minister. With a deep understanding of rural issues and sustainable development, Mushrif is anticipated to focus on rural upliftment, agricultural reforms, and water management.

The NCP, led by party chief Sharad Pawar, has been an integral part of the Maharashtra coalition government since its formation.

(with PTI inputs)