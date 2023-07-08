Mumbai: Ex-NCP MLA Ramesh Kadam gets bail in funds misappropriation case

Ramesh Kadam, however, will not be released from jail as he is an accused in another case

A special court in Mumbai has granted bail to former Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Ramesh Kadam in a case of misappropriation of funds in the Sahityaratna Lokshahir Annabhau Sathe Development Corporation (SLASDC) of the Maharashtra government, reported news agency PTI.

According to PTI, Ramesh Kadam, however, will not be released from jail as he is an accused in another case. He has been in jail since 2015.

His bail in the SLASDC case was granted on Friday by special court judge RN Rokade. The order was made available on Saturday.

The SLASDC was set up with the objective of providing financial aid for the uplift of backward classes.

Kadam was the chairman of the corporation, when he in collusion with other accused, hatched a criminal conspiracy and misappropriated its funds, the prosecution said.

Kadam and other accused created false documents and illegally siphoned off and misappropriated amount to the tune of Rs 3,30,00,000.

Based on the information, Parbhani police had registered a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act against Kadam and others.

The main case in connection with the scam was registered at the suburban Dahisar police station in 2015.

The court, in its order said, notably Kadam has been granted bail by the Bombay High Court in main offence registered with Dahisar police with similar allegations and similar set of offences.

Till date, the prosecution has not preferred appeal against the high court order, it said.

"Having regard to the entire gamut of the circumstances, including the applicant was enlarged on bail in main offence registered with Dahisar police station and long incarceration in custody without trial, I am of the considered view that this is a fit case to enlarge the applicant on merit," the court noted.

(With inputs from PTI)