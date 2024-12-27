Bhushan Gagrani visits area to review ongoing works, instructs that they be completed before the onset of next year’s monsoon

Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani interacts with officials and engineers during his inspection tour

Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani visited Borivli on Thursday to take stock of ongoing development work at various spots. The civic chief directed officials to expedite road development work in the area, ensuring its completion before the onset of the monsoon season.

During the inspection tour, Gagrani reviewed various ongoing and completed projects, including stormwater drain upgrades near Borivli railway station and the cement concreting of critical roads. Stressing quality and minimal disruption to citizens, Gagrani urged Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials and engineers to conduct regular on-site checks to maintain project standards.



BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani (first row, extreme left) at a work site in Borivli on Thursday

The municipal commissioner also conducted a review meeting at the R Central ward office. Deputy Commissioner (Zone VII) Bhagyashree Kapse, Assistant Commissioner (R Central ward) Sandhya Nandedkar, and other officials were present during the visit and the meeting.

Gagrani stated, “The BMC has undertaken a road cement concreting project, and it is crucial for officers and engineers to ensure that these works are of the highest standard. Efforts should be made to minimise inconvenience to citizens during ongoing development works. The construction of ‘RDP-10’ Road in Borivli West must be expedited to provide relief to the residents. All road development works must be completed before the monsoon,” he said.

In response to complaints about waterlogging on Western Railway (WR) land in Borivli East during the monsoon, Gagrani reviewed proposed works by the stormwater drain department. The municipal commissioner also inspected the sites of completed projects in R Central ward, such as the Gorai Jetty Road and road widening and park development works carried out after the removal of Mahatma Phule slum near Pangat Hotel. He praised the progress of ongoing work at the Bharat Ratna Dr A P J Abdul Kalam Garden in Borivli West, noting that the athletic track and beautification efforts were exemplary.

Gagrani also visited the Lalji Trikamji Mumbai Public School, where he interacted with students. Before this, he visited the Citizen Facilitation Centre, engaging with citizens and expressing satisfaction with its functioning.