Mumbai, on Tuesday, experienced warmest day in April since 2009 with a maximum temperature of 39.7 degrees Celsius, the IMD said

People were seen buying refreshments on Wednesday amid rising temperature in city. Pic/Sameer Abedi

Mumbai experienced warmest day in April since 2009 at 39.7 degrees Celsius

The city had clocked a maximum temperature of 40.6 degrees Celsius on April 2, 2009

Mumbai, on Tuesday, recorded a maximum temperature of 39.7 degrees Celsius, making it the warmest day in the metropolis in April since 2009, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, on April 16, the Santacruz-based observatory (representative of Mumbai's suburbs) recorded a maximum temperature of 39.7 degrees Celsius, an IMD official said.

The mercury reading at the Colaba observatory (representative of south Mumbai) was 35.2 degrees Celsius.

"Our Santacruz-based observatory yesterday (Tuesday) recorded 39.7 degrees Celsius temperature, which was the highest temperature in the last 14 years (in April)," said Sushma Nair, a scientist at IMD Mumbai, as per the PTI.

The city had clocked a maximum temperature of 40.6 degrees Celsius on April 2, 2009, she informed.

Colaba and Santacruz observatories had recorded 37.9 degrees Celsius and 34.7 degrees Celsius maximum temperatures, respectively, on Monday.

On Wednesday, Mumbaikars got some relief from soaring temperatures. Colaba and Santacruz observatories recorded maximum temperatures of 34 degrees Celsius and 34.7 degrees Celsius, respectively.

IMD officials said they were expecting a moderate drop in the maximum temperature in Mumbai on Wednesday, but the actual fall was steep and sudden.

"We were expecting a 2-3 degrees Celsius fall in the temperature, but actually it dropped by 4-5 degrees Celsius," Sushma Nair said, as per the PTI.

Though there was a drop in temperatures, the increased humidity made Mumbaikars sweat profusely.

Colaba and Santacruz observatories recorded 78 per cent and 71 per cent relative humidity, respectively.

For the last two days (Monday and Tuesday), the IMD had issued a heatwave warning for Mumbai and neighbouring Thane and Raigad districts. On both days, some parts of Thane and Raigad district experienced temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius, though the mercury didn't cross that mark in the financial capital.

Mumbai had witnessed severe hot weather on Monday amid the India Meteorological Department's warning of a heatwave.

The IMD officials had earlier said that the maximum temperature in the three districts could go up to 38 degrees Celsius

The civic administration in Mumbai has already issued guidelines for people to tackle the heatwave this summer season.

(with PTI inputs)

