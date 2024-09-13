Mumbai: Experts from 17 nations to help save endangered dolphins

Marine biologists, scientists form network, HuDoNet, aiming to connect, share, inspire and galvanise conservation action

Indian Ocean humpback dolphins look much like their better-known cousins, the bottlenose dolphin, but there are important differences

Marine biologists and scientists from Western Indian Ocean region countries have come together to save the humpback dolphin, an endangered species. The experts have formed a network—the Indian Ocean Humpback Dolphin Conservation Network, or HuDoNet—which aims to “connect, share, inspire and galvanise” conservation action to turn the tide for little-known but increasingly vulnerable Indian Ocean humpback dolphins. A total of 71 marine scientists, biologists and conservationists from 17 countries in the western Indian Ocean and Arabian Sea are now working together under HuDoNet’s umbrella.

The members of the network share the common goal of spurring research that provides evidence for good conservation decisions and action, attracting resources, building capacity among researchers and conservationists and raising people’s awareness of the plight of this endangered species.



In most places, dolphin populations are small and declining because of their proximity to highly populated coastlines

Humpbacks look much like their better-known cousins, the bottlenose dolphin, but there are important differences, say marine experts. However, there is much less awareness, as most people have probably never heard of Indian Ocean humpback dolphins. These aquatic mammals are shy and elusive and only found in shallow waters, usually very close to the shore. They are an endangered species that live in small groups.

Indian Ocean humpback dolphins inhabit a narrow strip of water that laps the beaches of southern and eastern Africa, western Asia, to the tip of India and Sri Lanka, as well as islands like Madagascar and Mayotte. Dotted along this range are researchers who study humpback dolphins.

“There is so much we do not know about these elusive dolphins, but what we have learned so far is concerning,” said Dr Shanan Atkins, HuDoNet coordinator. In most places, dolphin populations are small and declining because of their proximity to highly populated coastlines. They are affected by human activities on land, in fresh water and in the ocean, Dr Atkins said.

He said that the dolphins die in fishing nets; their habitats are altered by port and harbour construction, coastal development, dredging and land reclamation. They are also susceptible to pollution, such as chemicals and underwater noise. These activities threaten the survival of the dolphins in ways that are challenging to understand and measure but likely to be impactful, Dr Atkins added.

The dolphin researchers also face challenges dealing with such problems. “Our major challenge is a lack of finances to sustain long-term research efforts,” said Ketki Jog, a researcher who is studying humpback dolphins in India. “We are limited by equipment, personnel and funding,” said marine biologist Sasha Dines from South Africa.

Other challenges include a lack of data, technical support, lack of awareness of the species and action by the authorities. “It is so difficult to get the authorities involved in marine conservation matters,” said Kuwaiti marine biologist and researcher Yusuf Bohadi.