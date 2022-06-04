Maharashtra to conduct first-ever dolphin population estimation across coastal waters of Mumbai Metropolitan Region

A recent pilot study in south of Mumbai's Backbay resulted in 27 sightings of Indian Ocean humpback dolphins, prompting the state to conduct a detailed study across the entire MMR’s coastline

A pilot study in south of Mumbai's Backbay resulted in 27 sightings of Indian Ocean humpback dolphins. Pic/ Shaunak Modi

There is something surely for Mumbaikars to cheer about this World Environment Day. Mumbai will soon have better clarity about the number of dolphins across its 150-kilometer coastline as the Maharashtra State Mangrove Cell will launch a first-of-its-kind detailed population estimation exercise for these marine mammals.

The announcement of this study comes after the results of a preliminary research exercise carried out by the Coastal Conservation Foundation (CCF), which was sanctioned by the Maharashtra State Mangrove Foundation that determined the population and habitat usage of Indian Ocean humpback dolphins in the Backbay region of south Mumbai. The study confirmed 27 sightings of dolphins of which the largest group comprised six individuals.

Dolphins are endangered cetacean species, protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

Show full article