Mumbai: FDA conducts surprise milk inspection drive on 5 toll booths in city

On Friday, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) stated that they had launched a milk inspection campaign at toll booths in Mumbai.

Out of the analysed food samples, three food samples were found to be of low quality Out of the stocks inspected, a total of 23 liters of stocks were destroyed A total of 7,26,043 liters of milk stock was tested by taking a total of 346 samples

According to the FDA, due to the increase in the demand for milk during the festival season, there is a high possibility of adulteration in the milk.

The FDA had taken up a special campaign to inspect milk at toll booths. The campaign was conducted by Food and Drug Administration (Brihanmumbai office) on September 14, 2023.

"The drive ended on September 15 morning. The above campaign was organised to provide safe and pure milk to the citizens of Mumbai city. During the said campaign, every milk in the vehicle coming from outside the state and outside the district was checked at the toll booths at five places in Mumbai namely Dahisar, Mankhurd (Vashi), Airoli, Mulund Cheknaka East, Mulund Cheknaka LBS," the FDA official stated.

Under the milk inspection campaign, 204 milk-transporting vehicles were inspected.

A total of 7,26,043 liters of milk stock was tested by taking a total of 346 samples.

Out of the analysed food samples, three food samples were found to be of low quality and one food sample was found to be adulterated.

Out of the stocks inspected, a total of 23 liters of stocks were destroyed and a total of 1,900 liters of stocks were returned.

All the Assistant Commissioners and Food Safety Officers of the Food and Drug Administration Brihanmumbai Division participated in this campaign.

Brihanmumbai Division Joint Commissioner, Shailesh Adhav and Food Safety Commissioner Abhimanyu Kale (IAS) visited and supervised the toll booths.

Next week, the 10-day Ganeshotsav festival will begin on September 19. The festival will be concluded on September 28. In order to prepare sweets and different delicacies, milk is considered one of the important ingredients.

Meanwhile, recently, the FDA closed down three outlets of one of Mumbai's most popular restaurants due to alleged operations without a valid license and non-compliance with regulations.