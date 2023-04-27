Mumbai: Female police officer, facing disciplinary action, found dead in her home

The deceased was identified as Sheetal Yedke, who was posted at the Nehru Nagar Police Station in Kurla (East), said the official

A 30-year-old female police sub-inspector (PSI), facing disciplinary action for long absence from work, was found dead at her residence in Mumbai suburb of Kurla (East), an official said on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Sheetal Yedke, who was posted at the Nehru Nagar Police Station in Kurla (East), said the official.

The cause of the death was not yet known, he said, adding the police have registered an accidental death report.

Yedke was staying alone in a flat at Kamgar Nagar, he said.

According to the official, Yedke was off duty for more than a year, due to which disciplinary action was taken against her.

Her death came to light when neighbours informed the police about a foul smell emanating from the PSI's flat for the last two days. Police officials broke open the flat and found Yedke lying dead, he said.

The body, which had started decomposing, was sent for a post-mortem examination at a civic-run hospital, said the official, adding a probe was underway.

