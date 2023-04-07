Mumbai: FIR against man for not consummating marriage

Also charged with criminal breach of trust, unnatural sex

A 27-year-old woman has filed a complaint against her husband and in-laws at Versova police station for criminal breach of trust and unnatural sex, and because the man failed to consummate the marriage. The woman said she got married to the man in November. She claimed after that her husband would barely talk to her and the marriage was not consummated. The woman said she initially felt her husband was in love with another woman. “I scanned his mobile phone but did not find any number of a girl whom he might have frequently chatted with,” she said.

However, she later found he dressed in women’s attire and make up. She also saw him dancing dressed in drag with transgenders in videos in an old memory card that he had not placed in his new mobile phone handset. When she checked his bag, she also found used make-up kits, condoms, etc. She said when she confronted him about this, he did not reply. The woman’s father said her husband’s parents were shielding him.

The FIR at Versova police station was registered against the woman’s husband and her in-laws for also subjecting her to cruelty. However, so far no arrests have been made in this case. An officer at Versova police station said, “We have registered an FIR. The accused have approached court to seek relief. The court has passed an order for no-coercive action. Our investigations are underway.”