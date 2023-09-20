Breaking News
Mumbai: Fire breaks out at building in Worli, operations underway

Updated on: 20 September,2023 12:41 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The fire was reported at the Benreez Apartment located at Dr R G Thadani Marg, Worli Seaface in Mumbai, the officials said

Mumbai: Fire breaks out at building in Worli, operations underway
A major fire broke out in a building in the Worli Seaface area of Mumbai on Tuesday night, the officials said. 


According to the civic officials, the fire was reported at the Benreez Apartment located at Dr R G Thadani Marg, Worli Seaface in the Worli area of the city.


They further said that the information regarding the fire was received on Tuesday night at around 10:39 pm. After the information was received, the officials from the Mumbai Fire Brigade immediately rushed to the spot and launched a firefighting operation.


The civic body further said, the officials termed the fire as a 'Level- 1' fire. 

Fire was confined to decorative materials in the basement of the basement plus two floored structures. Apart from the Mumbai Fire Brigade, the local police and the ward staff also rushed to the spot. No injuries were so far reported in the incident, the officials said.

Further details are awaited. 

