The fire was confined to the crackers shop in Malad area and the blaze did not spread to nearby structures. No injuries have been reported so far in the incident, officials said

The blaze was declared as a Level-I (minor) fire. Representational Pic/File

A fire broke out on Thursday evening at a crackers shop located in a chawl behind the Malad Police Station in Malad (West) area of Mumbai, civic officials said, adding the firefighting operations were underway. They said that the incident was reported at around 7:04 pm on Thursday, and officials quickly responded to the scene.

According to information from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) Fire Brigade (MFB), the fire was confined to the crackers shop and did not spread to nearby structures.

The blaze was declared as a Level-I (minor) fire. So far, no injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, civic officials said. Further details area awaited.