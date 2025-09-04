Pune witnessed two fire incidents on Wednesday. the first broke out after a diya placed before a Ganpati idol toppled onto decorations in Guruvar Peth; in another incident, a major fire broke out around 3:30 am on Wednesday (September 3) at Zeba Shelters Society in Guruwar Peth

Pune witnessed two fire incidents on Wednesday. The first broke out after a diya placed before a Ganpati idol toppled onto decorations in Guruvar Peth, leading to the evacuation of 46 residents.

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Fire Department officials confirmed both incidents.

According to fire officials, the first incident occurred around 10 pm on Tuesday at Sundar Sanskruti Society on Canal Road. A diya accidentally fell onto Ganpati decoration items inside a flat on the 10th floor, sparking a fire. Thick smoke spread quickly, leaving 70-year-old resident Kumud Barsavle trapped. Alert neighbours managed to open the door and rescue her safely before the fire brigade arrived. The society’s fixed fire-fighting system partially doused the flames, while fire personnel carried out cooling operations to ensure the blaze was fully extinguished. “There were no injuries, and the fire was contained in time,” officials confirmed.

In another incident, a major fire broke out around 3:30 am on Wednesday (September 3) at Zeba Shelters Society in Guruwar Peth. The fire started near the electricity meters on the ground floor and spread to parked two-wheelers, quickly filling the premises with dense smoke. Panic gripped residents, but the fire brigade acted swiftly, evacuating 46 people to safety. The blaze was brought under control within 15 minutes. While no casualties occurred, several two-wheelers and power meters were gutted. Preliminary findings suggest a short circuit as the probable cause.

PMC Fire Department officials noted that both incidents highlighted the significance of quick citizen response and timely fire brigade action, which prevented major tragedies.