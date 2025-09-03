The first incident occurred around 10 pm on Tuesday at Sundar Sanskruti Society on Canal Road. According to fire officials, a diya placed in front of a Ganpati idol toppled onto decoration items inside a flat on the 10th floor, sparking a fire

The first incident occurred around 10 pm on Tuesday at Sundar Sanskruti Society on Canal Road. According to fire officials, a diya placed in front of a Ganpati idol toppled onto decoration items inside a flat on the 10th floor, sparking a fire. Thick smoke quickly spread through the flat, trapping 70-year-old resident Kumud Barsavle.

The city witnessed two fire incidents on Wednesday, both confirmed by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Fire Department.

“Alert neighbours managed to open the door and rescue her safely before the fire brigade arrived. The society’s fire-fighting system partially controlled the blaze, after which fire personnel carried out cooling operations. There were no injuries reported, and the fire was contained in time,” said a police official.

In a separate incident, a major fire broke out around 3.30 am on Wednesday at Zeba Shelters Society in Guruwar Peth. The blaze began near the electricity metres on the ground floor and spread to parked two-wheelers, filling the premises with dense smoke. Panic spread among residents, but the fire brigade swiftly evacuated 46 people to safety and brought the fire under control within 15 minutes.

Several two-wheelers and power meters were gutted, though no casualties were reported. Preliminary investigations point to a short circuit as the likely cause.

PMC Fire Department officials said, “Both incidents underscored the value of residents’ alertness and timely fire brigade action, which helped prevent major tragedies.”