Breaking News
2007 murder case: Arun Gawli walks out of Nagpur jail after 17 years as SC grants him bail
Maharashtra waives tolls for EVs
Flood situation worsens in J&K, rivers cross danger mark
Chhagan Bhujbal to challenge Maratha quota GR in court, skips cabinet meeting
Over 50 per cent of Gen Z women want fertility checks as part of routine health tests: Survey
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > India News > Article > Twin fire scares in Pune housing societies avert tragedy

Twin fire scares in Pune housing societies avert tragedy

Updated on: 03 September,2025 10:06 PM IST  |  Pune
Archana Dahiwal | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

The first incident occurred around 10 pm on Tuesday at Sundar Sanskruti Society on Canal Road. According to fire officials, a diya placed in front of a Ganpati idol toppled onto decoration items inside a flat on the 10th floor, sparking a fire

Twin fire scares in Pune housing societies avert tragedy

A firefighter adjusts his hose to extinguish the blaze at Guruwar Peth. PIC/BY SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Listen to this article
Twin fire scares in Pune housing societies avert tragedy
x
00:00

The city witnessed two fire incidents on Wednesday, both confirmed by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Fire Department.

The first incident occurred around 10 pm on Tuesday at Sundar Sanskruti Society on Canal Road. According to fire officials, a diya placed in front of a Ganpati idol toppled onto decoration items inside a flat on the 10th floor, sparking a fire. Thick smoke quickly spread through the flat, trapping 70-year-old resident Kumud Barsavle.

The city witnessed two fire incidents on Wednesday, both confirmed by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Fire Department.

The first incident occurred around 10 pm on Tuesday at Sundar Sanskruti Society on Canal Road. According to fire officials, a diya placed in front of a Ganpati idol toppled onto decoration items inside a flat on the 10th floor, sparking a fire. Thick smoke quickly spread through the flat, trapping 70-year-old resident Kumud Barsavle.



“Alert neighbours managed to open the door and rescue her safely before the fire brigade arrived. The society’s fire-fighting system partially controlled the blaze, after which fire personnel carried out cooling operations. There were no injuries reported, and the fire was contained in time,” said a police official.


In a separate incident, a major fire broke out around 3.30 am on Wednesday at Zeba Shelters Society in Guruwar Peth. The blaze began near the electricity metres on the ground floor and spread to parked two-wheelers, filling the premises with dense smoke. Panic spread among residents, but the fire brigade swiftly evacuated 46 people to safety and brought the fire under control within 15 minutes.

Several two-wheelers and power meters were gutted, though no casualties were reported. Preliminary investigations point to a short circuit as the likely cause.

PMC Fire Department officials said, “Both incidents underscored the value of residents’ alertness and timely fire brigade action, which helped prevent major tragedies.”

 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

pune Fire maharashtra india news

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK