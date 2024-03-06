The fire erupted on the 14th floor of the Nawroj Hill Society located on Nargis Datta Road

Fire breaks out in Pali Hill highrise. Pic/Anurag Ahire

Listen to this article Mumbai: Fire breaks out in a high rise at Bandra's Pali Hill x 00:00

A fire has broke out in a 17 floored building in Bandra, Pali Hill. The fire erupted on the 14th floor of the Nawroj Hill Society located on Nargis Datta Road, Near Nibana Society. Mumbai fire brigade and Mumbai police personnel have reached the spot.

The fire broke around 8 pm and Mumbai Fire brigade has declared a Level 1 fire. Four fire engines and three jumbo tankers have reached the spot and fire fighting operations have begun, informed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

No injured are reported in the incident so far. The cause of the fire is not known yet and further details are awaited.

In another fire incident, a scrap yard in Thane's Kalwa caught fire on Wednesday evening. Thane Disaster Management officials informed that the scrap materials behind Om Sai Society, Building number 9 caught fire.

As safety measures, the residents of the nearby building were evacuated as the windows of the rear side of the building were damaged due to the fire. Four fire engines, three water tankers were on the spot to douse the fire.

The fire erupted around 6.30 pm and four fire engines have reached the spot.

The cause of the fire is not known yet, however the residents say the premises which caught fire had scrap vehicles and one of the vehicle had chemicles which caught blaze.

Authorities said no one was injured in the incident and situation is under control. More details are awaited in the incident.