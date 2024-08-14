According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the fire broke out around 10.43 pm on Tuesday at the Ruchi building within the Saraf Kaskar Industries premises

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the fire broke out around 10.43 pm on Tuesday at the Ruchi building within the Saraf Kaskar Industries premises in Mumbai's Jogeshwari area. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

"The fire was confined to electric wiring, installations, a split AC unit, a window AC, a laser cutting machine, raw materials, a computer, a printer, plywood, stocks of acrylic, packing materials, false ceilings, office furniture, rolling shutters, office records, and other items. The affected area, approximately 1,500 to 2,000 square feet, was located in the loft of Gala numbers 9, 13, and 26B on the first floor. Additionally, electric wiring, installations, and cables in the common electric meter and passage on the first floor of the ground-plus-two-storey Jogeshwari building were also impacted," the civic body said.

Four fire engines and additional fire brigade vehicles were deployed to extinguish the fire. The fire was doused at 1.35 am on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, four people were injured after a fire erupted in a high-rise building in the Jogeshwari area of Mumbai on July 24. Firefighters have been deployed to the scene to control the blaze.

The incident took place at the EE Height Tower in Jogeshwari West on SV Road. The blaze, which began on Wednesday morning from the electrical meter box, spread to the staircase shafts of the 13th, 14th, and 15th floors in the B Wing.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), four people were injured in the incident.

"Four people were reported to be injured due to suffocation out of which 3 were shifted to SBS Pvt. Hospital and one person was taken to K J Care Pvt. Hospital," the officials said.

Those injured were identified as Minaj Memon, 41, Imran Memon, 40, Iqbal Chunawala, 71 and Nazima Chauhan, 47. Their conditions are stable, the officials said, adding that the fire was extinguished at around 11:50 am.

In April, at least 11 people were critically injured after a massive fire broke out at a multi-story building in the Malad west area of Mumbai.

According to the officials, a fire broke out at the Girnar Galaxy building located at Sundar Lane near Uncle Kitchens in Malad (W) at around 9:48 am. The blaze was confined to the meter cabin on the ground floor of the multi-story building.

They said that upon receiving the information regarding the Malad Fire, the fire brigade rushed to the spot and launched a fire-fighting operation.

The fire was successfully extinguished after some time. However, the officials said the incident resulted in injuries to several individuals.

The civic body said 11 patients were reported to be injured out of which two patients were sent to Airoli burns hospital.

Three people were admitted to the hospital whereas six others were treated and discharged, the civic officials said.

All those injured in the incident are undergoing treatment at various hospitals, the officials said.