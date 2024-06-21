Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at scrap godown in Navi Mumbai, no casualties

No one was injured in the blaze that started at the godown near a toll booth in Taloja around noon

A massive fire broke out at a scrap godown in Navi Mumbai area of Maharashtra on Friday, the fire brigade officials said, according to the PTI.

The news agency reported, no one was injured in the blaze that started at the godown near a toll booth in Taloja around noon, he said.

Five fire engines were sent to the spot and efforts were underway to douse the blaze, he said, adding that the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, the news agency reported.

Fireman injured, 2 vehicles damaged after tree falls in Thane

Meanwhile, a 33-year-old fireman was injured and two vehicles were damaged after a tree fell following heavy rains on Tuesday in Maharashtra's Thane city, civic officials told PTI.

The tree fell in Savarkar Nagar at 11.35 a.m. It crushed an auto-rickshaw and a car, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief, Yasin Tadvi, told PTI.

Tadvi said that both vehicles were unoccupied.

The regional disaster management cell team members and local fire personnel reportedly rushed to the spot for rescue and clearing work.

Amid the operation, a tree branch fell on fireman Uttam Patil, who suffered a minor leg injury that was locally treated, he told PTI.

The remaining part of the tree was reportedly cut and removed, the official told PTI.

In an another incident, a 32-year-old man died of electrocution while attempting to place a plastic sheet on the balcony of his house amid rains in Maharashtra's Thane district, the police said on Tuesday, according to the PTI.

The incident occurred in a chawl in the Nizampura area on Monday afternoon, an official said.

The victim, Mohammad Salim Mohammad Ansari, was placing a plastic sheet on the iron net on his balcony, he said, according to the PTI.

Salim Ansari and his two-year-old daughter, who was holding onto him, suddenly clung to the net, the official said.

The man suffered a severe electric shock and died, while the child survived, he said.

The official said that the police sent the body for a post-mortem and registered an accidental death report.

(with PTI inputs)