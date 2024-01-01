Mumbai: Fire breaks out at multiple units in Kurla

A massive fire broke out at multiple units in Kurla Garden area at Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg in Kurla West on Monday afternoon

A massive fire broke out at multiple units in Kurla The Mumbai Fire Brigade, police and other civic officials rushed to the spot The fire was confined to wooden materials in 5-6 units

A massive fire broke out at multiple units (Galas) in Kurla Garden area at Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg in Kurla West on Monday afternoon, the officials said.

Following the information regarding the fire, the Mumbai Fire Brigade, police and other civic officials rushed to the spot, they said.

The incident was reported at 2:20 pm on Monday, and the Mumbai Fire Brigade officials immediately mobilized resources to control the fire. A firefighting operation was launched after the officials reached the spot, the civic officials said.

The fire was confined to wooden materials in 5-6 units of the area. It was declared a Level-1 blaze by the Mumbai Fire Brigade.

The agencies mobilized for the operation also included 108 Ambulance services, Adani Energy, and local Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Ward staff, an official said.

"No injuries have been reported in the incident," a civic official said.

Further details in the matter are awaited.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, at least six people were killed in a massive fire that broke out at a hand glove manufacturing company in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in the early hours of Sunday, officials said. According to Fire department officials, the blaze erupted around 02:15 am at the factory in Waluj MIDC area.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had on Sunday announced Rs 5 lakh each as compensation to the kin of the six persons who died in a fire in a factory in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The blaze broke out in Sunshine Enterprises unit in Waluj industrial area there at 1 am at a time when thirteen workers were asleep inside, the officials had earlier said.

While seven managed to escape the fire by breaking the tin roof of the unit, where hand gloves are manufactured, six perished, they had said.

A statement from the CMO had on Sunday said that CM Eknath Shinde issued directives to authorities to disburse Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of the deceased and also bear the medical expenses of those injured.

CM Shinde had expressed grief at the loss of lives in the incident, the statement had said.

The blaze was put out at 3:30 am, the officials had said.

