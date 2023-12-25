Mumbai: Fire breaks out in city mall parking, alert visitors avert major mishap

A fire broke out at the PVR Phoneix LP premises, located on the third level of PVR Cinemas in Phoenix Mill Compound in the Lower Parel area of Mumbai.

Screengrab of the video

A fire broke out at the Phoenix Mall premises in the Lower Parel area of Mumbai. According to the officials of the Mumbai Fire Brigade, the incident was reported around 1.46 pm suggesting a fire outbreak that was limited to open parking space which housed as many as 25 to 30 two-wheelers.

Members of the public were able to extinguish the fire before the arrival of the Fire Brigade by using the fire hydrant line within the mall grounds; they had extinguished the fire by 1:40 pm. Furthermore, upon arrival, fire personnel used a first aid line from one fire engine.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade, local police and other agencies responded to the situation. Fortunately, no injuries were reported as a result of this episode.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the incident.

The visuals showed how flames engulfed one of the two-wheelers parked within seconds.

In another similar incident, a fire broke out in a flat of a residential building in the Chembur locality of Mumbai, as confirmed by an official on Monday, according to an ANI report. The report added that there have been no reports of any injuries resulting from the blaze.

The officials told ANI that upon receiving notification, they promptly reached the scene and managed to bring the situation under control.

According to the Mumbai Fire Department, the fire erupted within a flat in the Chembur area. The prompt action taken by the fire officials ensured that no individuals were harmed during the incident. However, further details regarding the event are still pending.

"Fire broke at a flat of a building in the Chembur area of Mumbai. Fire officials reached the spot and controlled the fire. No one has been injured in the incident. Further details awaited," the Mumbai Fire Department officials were quoted as saying in the ANI report.

At present, the specific cause behind the fire outbreak remains under investigation.

With agency inputs

