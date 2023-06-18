Mumbai: Fire breaks out at office premises in Dadar; none hurt

The blaze was confined to a 3,000 sq ft office area on the second floor of a ground-plus four-storey building on Swami Gyan Jivamdas road in Dadar

A fire broke out in a closed office premises in the central suburb of Dadar in Mumbai on Sunday morning and no casualties were reported in the incident, a fire official told news agency PTI.

According to PTI, the blaze was confined to a 3,000 sq ft office area on the second floor of a ground-plus four-storey building on Swami Gyan Jivamdas road.

A fire engine and a tanker were pressed into service to douse the blaze, which was extinguished within a few minutes, and no casualties were reported in the incident, the official told PTI.

Meanwhile, a pedestrian raised an alarm after seeing smoke coming out of the top floor of a plush 34-floor hotel in south Mumbai on Sunday, but a fire official later said there was no blaze and the smoke was billowing out of the hotel's chimney.

A fire official told PTI that they were alerted at 8.20 am after the person noticed smoke at the Trident Hotel located at Nariman Point.

A fire engine and a jumbo tanker were rushed to the spot.

After reaching the spot, the fire personnel found the smoke was coming out of a chimney on the building's terrace due to a technical failure in a tube boiler kept at the basement of the hotel building, the official told PTI.

The fire brigade made an enquiry with the hotel authorities and also thoroughly inspected the premises, but there was no fire, the official said.

It was a "good intent false alarm message" by the pedestrian, the official said.

Meanwhile, a massive fire broke out in Kondhwa Road area of Maharashtra's Pune city on Sunday, destroying nearly 20 godowns where various items including biscuits, furniture and electrical materials were kept.

No person was injured in the blaze which erupted at around 9 am near Gangadham Chowk, as per fire department officials.

Around 20 godowns located in the area, having items including biscuits, cement, molding and electrical items, furniture and decorative materials, were completely destroyed in the fire, they said.

(With inputs from PTI)