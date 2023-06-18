Navi Mumbai: Two Bangladeshi nationals held for illegal stay

The accused, who hail from Narail area of Bangladesh, were apprehended from Nerul on Saturday, the official from Nerul police station said

The Navi Mumbai police have arrested two Bangladeshi nationals after they were found living illegally in the country, an official told news agency PTI on Sunday.

The accused, who hail from Narail area of Bangladesh, were apprehended from Nerul on Saturday, the official from Nerul police station told PTI.

A case under the Passports Act and Foreigners Act has been registered against the duo, he said.

The men had been living in a chawl in Nerul Gaon area since the last one year without a valid passport and visa, and were caught by the police during an inspection, the official added.

Meanwhile, the Navi Mumbai police have registered cases against three persons for allegedly employing children as labourers in their establishments, an official told PTI on Sunday.

The anti-human trafficking cell (AHTC) officials during an inspection on Saturday found that two garage owners from Vahalgaon in Ulwe area had employed two minors, aged 16 and 17, and engaged them in heavy and hazardous works at the garage, the official told PTI.

In another case, the AHTC team found a 42-year-old hotel owner had employed three minors at his establishment in Nerul area, the official said.

Offences were registered against the two garage owners, aged 26 and 35, and the hotel owner at different police stations in Navi Mumbai under provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act and the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, the police said.

No arrest has been made so far, the police added.

(With inputs from PTI)