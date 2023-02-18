Mumbai: Fire breaks out in building at Raghuvanshi Mill

At least 12 fire engines, several water tankers and fire fighting equipment were rushed to the spot, the officials said.

At least 12 fire engines, several water tankers and fire fighting equipment were rushed to the spot in Lower Parel. Pic/Ashish Raje

A major fire broke out in the four-storey Raghuvanshi Mill compound on Friday, civic officials said. There was no report of any injury due to the blaze which erupted at around 7.15 pm in an office on the third floor of the building in Lower Parel, they said.

“There was some interior work going on. We heard a blast and then saw a fire. Initially, it was confined to a very small area on the topmost floor, so people from other offices could safely come out from the place,” said a man who worked in another building in the same compound.

Also Read: Mumbai: ‘Parking under park’ a win-win deal, say MLAs

At least 12 fire engines, several water tankers and fire fighting equipment were rushed to the spot, the officials said. At 7.30 pm, the blaze was designated a level-3 (major) fire by the fire brigade, but the cause was not immediately known, they added.