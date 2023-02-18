Breaking News
Mumbai: IIT Bombay launches parallel probe in student death case
Mumbai: Temperature rises, so does AQI levels
Maharashtra: BJP cannot finish the Sena, says Uddhav Thackeray
Mumbai: Lower Parel traffic delays fire-fighting op at Raghuvanshi
Mumbai Crime: Delivery boy saved numbers of women, sent them porn

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Fire breaks out in building at Raghuvanshi Mill

Mumbai: Fire breaks out in building at Raghuvanshi Mill

Updated on: 18 February,2023 07:29 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prajakta Kasale | prajakta.kasale@mid-day.com

Top

At least 12 fire engines, several water tankers and fire fighting equipment were rushed to the spot, the officials said.

Mumbai: Fire breaks out in building at Raghuvanshi Mill

At least 12 fire engines, several water tankers and fire fighting equipment were rushed to the spot in Lower Parel. Pic/Ashish Raje


A major fire broke out in the four-storey Raghuvanshi Mill compound on Friday, civic officials said. There was no report of any injury due to the blaze which erupted at around 7.15 pm in an office on the third floor of the building in Lower Parel, they said.


“There was some interior work going on. We heard a blast and then saw a fire. Initially, it was confined to a very small area on the topmost floor, so people from other offices could safely come out from the place,” said a man who worked in another building in the same compound.



Also Read: Mumbai: ‘Parking under park’ a win-win deal, say MLAs


At least 12 fire engines, several water tankers and fire fighting equipment were rushed to the spot, the officials said. At 7.30 pm, the blaze was designated a level-3 (major) fire by the fire brigade, but the cause was not immediately known, they added.

lower parel Mumbai Fire Brigade mumbai news mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK