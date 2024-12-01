Breaking News
Fire breaks out in ground-plus-one structure in Mumbai's Girgaon, no one hurt

Updated on: 01 December,2024 08:23 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Prasun Choudhari | mailbag@mid-day.com

The blaze was quickly brought under control and extinguished by fire crews at 4:35 pm, just around 22 minutes later

Video grab of the incident

A fire broke out in a ground-plus-one structure at CP Tank area in Girgaon in south Mumbai on Sunday, the officials said.


They said that no one was injured in the incident.


According to the officials, the fire broke out at an empty structure. The blaze was reported at around 4:13 pm on the first floor of the ground-plus-one structure located at Adarshidai Street Cross Lane in V.P. Marg of Girgaon.


The blaze was quickly brought under control and extinguished by fire crews at 4:35 pm, just around 22 minutes later.

Watch video below-

The cause of the fire remains unknown, and investigations are ongoing to determine the source of the blaze.

"No one was hurt in the fire. We deployed three fire engines, water tankers to douse the blaze. The cause of the fire is not known as yet," an official said.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, earlier this week, four people, including a firefighter, were injured in a fire that broke out at a Dongri high-rise. The fire was likely caused by an LPG gas cylinder explosion on the 15th floor of the 22-storied Ansari Heights building.

According to the fire bridge report, the fire broke out at 1 pm. Samin Nasir Ansari, 44, suffered 22 per cent burns, Nasir Ansari, 47, suffered 15 per cent burns and Sana Ansari sustained minor burns. The three belonged to the same family. Anjali Jamdade, a female firefighter, was also injured after a windowpane fell on her.

“There was a cylinder blast in the 15th-floor room. Embers from the blast landed on the 10th floor and the 19th floor. Subsequently, a gas cylinder in the kitchen on the 10th floor and a compressor in the air conditioning unit on the 19th floor exploded. The fire also spread to the 16th floor. While placing the hose on the road, a sheet of glass fell on Jamdade and she suffered a cut on her back,” an official had earlier said.

