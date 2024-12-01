The blaze was quickly brought under control and extinguished by fire crews at 4:35 pm, just around 22 minutes later

Video grab of the incident

A fire broke out in a ground-plus-one structure at CP Tank area in Girgaon in south Mumbai on Sunday, the officials said.

They said that no one was injured in the incident.

According to the officials, the fire broke out at an empty structure. The blaze was reported at around 4:13 pm on the first floor of the ground-plus-one structure located at Adarshidai Street Cross Lane in V.P. Marg of Girgaon.

The blaze was quickly brought under control and extinguished by fire crews at 4:35 pm, just around 22 minutes later.

An empty bungalow caught fire at C.P. Tank in #Girgaon. According to the Civic Disaster Control report, the fire broke out on the first floor of a ground-plus-one structure on Adarshidai Street Cross Lane, V.P. Marg. The incident was reported at 4:13 PM on Sunday and was… pic.twitter.com/WpUfvw8PgV — Mid Day (@mid_day) December 1, 2024

The cause of the fire remains unknown, and investigations are ongoing to determine the source of the blaze.

"No one was hurt in the fire. We deployed three fire engines, water tankers to douse the blaze. The cause of the fire is not known as yet," an official said.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, earlier this week, four people, including a firefighter, were injured in a fire that broke out at a Dongri high-rise. The fire was likely caused by an LPG gas cylinder explosion on the 15th floor of the 22-storied Ansari Heights building.

According to the fire bridge report, the fire broke out at 1 pm. Samin Nasir Ansari, 44, suffered 22 per cent burns, Nasir Ansari, 47, suffered 15 per cent burns and Sana Ansari sustained minor burns. The three belonged to the same family. Anjali Jamdade, a female firefighter, was also injured after a windowpane fell on her.

“There was a cylinder blast in the 15th-floor room. Embers from the blast landed on the 10th floor and the 19th floor. Subsequently, a gas cylinder in the kitchen on the 10th floor and a compressor in the air conditioning unit on the 19th floor exploded. The fire also spread to the 16th floor. While placing the hose on the road, a sheet of glass fell on Jamdade and she suffered a cut on her back,” an official had earlier said.