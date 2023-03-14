Mumbai: Fire breaks out in local hotel in Dahisar

The fire engulfed Shree Krushna hotel’s compound and was confined to Bamboo stock in the area, officials of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

Fire broke out in a local hotel in suburban Dahisar area of Mumbai on Tuesday around noon.

They said that the officials of Mumbai Fire Brigade are on the job to douse the flames.

So far no injury or loss of life has been reported in the incident.

More details are awaited.