According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), the fire broke out at Wajid Ali Compound on Khairani Road in Sakinaka, Kurla West. The blaze is confined to scrap and plastic materials stored in the godown

Representational Image

Listen to this article Mumbai: Fire breaks out in scrap godowns at Sakinaka; 11 fire tenders at spot x 00:00

A fire broke out at scrap godowns in the Sakinaka area of Kurla on Saturday morning. The blaze has spread across an area of 1,000 x 500 square feet. No casualties have been reported so far.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), the fire broke out at Wajid Ali Compound on Khairani Road in Sakinaka, Kurla West. The blaze is confined to scrap and plastic materials stored in the godowns.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade has declared the blaze a 'Level-3' fire.

"The fire is confined to scrap and plastic materials in the godowns, covering an area of 1,000 x 500 square feet on the ground floor and part of the first floor. A total of 10 small hose lines are in operation," the MFB said.

Eleven fire engines, nine jet tanks, aerial work platforms, along with other firefighting machinery and an ambulance, have been deployed at the scene.

Fire breaks out in scrap godown in Mankhurd

A massive fire had broken out in a scrap godown in the Mandala area of Mankhurd, Mumbai, on Monday evening. The blaze was spread over a 1,000X1,000 square feet area.

According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade, the blaze was confined to the electrical wiring, wooden scrap, and plastic materials in various scrap material storage units. MFB had declared the blaze a 'Level-2' fire.

Four fire engines, 10 water jets and other firefighting machinery, along with an ambulance, were deployed at the scene. A team of the local ward of the Mumbai civic body was also at the spot. Water filling points were opened at Baiganwadi Signal in Deonar, Deonar Abettor, Panjarpol filling point in Chembur and Cheda Nagar in Ghatkopar.

According to the official, the cause of the fire was not known. However, he said the fire was spreading rapidly due to the compostable materials stored in the godowns, adding that, as most of the structures was load-bearing and made of tin, it was risky to enter them, which was creating challenges during firefighting.

Several incidents of fire have been reported from locality in the past.