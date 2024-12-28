Breaking News
As Mumbai air quality worsens, citizens ask why no ‘poor air alerts’ like rain or floods
Dongri: Brave mother and 11-year-old son beat back burglar, foil robbery attempt
Western Railway updates: Congested Prabhadevi station gets a major overhaul
Mumbai: Drive safe in the New Year, traffic police will be using satellites to catch violators
Maharashtra: Government wants builders to set up waterproof telecom control center in new buildings
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Fire breaks out in scrap godowns at Sakinaka 11 fire tenders at spot

Mumbai: Fire breaks out in scrap godowns at Sakinaka; 11 fire tenders at spot

Updated on: 28 December,2024 09:52 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), the fire broke out at Wajid Ali Compound on Khairani Road in Sakinaka, Kurla West. The blaze is confined to scrap and plastic materials stored in the godown

Mumbai: Fire breaks out in scrap godowns at Sakinaka; 11 fire tenders at spot

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Fire breaks out in scrap godowns at Sakinaka; 11 fire tenders at spot
x
00:00

A fire broke out at scrap godowns in the Sakinaka area of Kurla on Saturday morning. The blaze has spread across an area of 1,000 x 500 square feet. No casualties have been reported so far.


According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), the fire broke out at Wajid Ali Compound on Khairani Road in Sakinaka, Kurla West. The blaze is confined to scrap and plastic materials stored in the godowns.


The Mumbai Fire Brigade has declared the blaze a 'Level-3' fire.


"The fire is confined to scrap and plastic materials in the godowns, covering an area of 1,000 x 500 square feet on the ground floor and part of the first floor. A total of 10 small hose lines are in operation," the MFB said.

Eleven fire engines, nine jet tanks, aerial work platforms, along with other firefighting machinery and an ambulance, have been deployed at the scene.

Fire breaks out in scrap godown in Mankhurd

A massive fire had broken out in a scrap godown in the Mandala area of Mankhurd, Mumbai, on Monday evening. The blaze was spread over a 1,000X1,000 square feet area.

According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade, the blaze was confined to the electrical wiring, wooden scrap, and plastic materials in various scrap material storage units. MFB had declared the blaze a 'Level-2' fire.

Four fire engines, 10 water jets and other firefighting machinery, along with an ambulance, were deployed at the scene. A team of the local ward of the Mumbai civic body was also at the spot. Water filling points were opened at Baiganwadi Signal in Deonar, Deonar Abettor, Panjarpol filling point in Chembur and Cheda Nagar in Ghatkopar. 

According to the official, the cause of the fire was not known. However, he said the fire was spreading rapidly due to the compostable materials stored in the godowns, adding that, as most of the structures was load-bearing and made of tin, it was risky to enter them, which was creating challenges during firefighting.

Several incidents of fire have been reported from locality in the past.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sakinaka kurla Mumbai Fire Brigade brihanmumbai municipal corporation mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK