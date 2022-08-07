Mumbai: Fire breaks out near Kaula Bunder in Reay Road

The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) officials declared it to be a level 1 fire

Representative image

A fire broke out in Ganesh Nagar slum near Kaula Bunder in Reay Road around 07.21 pm on Sunday evening.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) officials declared it to be a level 1 fire.

As per the MFB officials, the fire erupted and was confined to electric wiring, installation, household articles and 02 LPG cylinders in eight to nine hutments of ground plus upper one floored structure.

Also Read: Mumbai: Fire breaks out near Hay Bunder in Sewri

The BMC official informs, "The fire confined to household articles in more than eight hutments having G+ 1 structural building. The fire has been extinguished around 10.05 pm. No injures were reported."