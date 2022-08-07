Breaking News
Andheri kidnap case: ‘I feel as if I’ve finally woken up from my nightmare’
Mobile internet suspended, prohibitory orders imposed in tense Manipur
Maharashtra: Sena demands strict action against accused in Bhandara rape case
Mumbai local train update: No day block on Western Railway suburban section on Sunday
Uddhav sacks Shiv Sena's Nanded district chief ahead of Maha CM's visit
RTI activist files complaint against brother of Nawab Malik for threatening him
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Fire breaks out near Kaula Bunder in Reay Road

Mumbai: Fire breaks out near Kaula Bunder in Reay Road

Updated on: 07 August,2022 10:57 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) officials declared it to be a level 1 fire

Mumbai: Fire breaks out near Kaula Bunder in Reay Road

Representative image


A fire broke out in Ganesh Nagar slum near Kaula Bunder in Reay Road around 07.21 pm on Sunday evening.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) officials declared it to be a level 1 fire.

As per the MFB officials, the fire erupted and was confined to electric wiring, installation, household articles and 02 LPG cylinders in eight to nine hutments of ground plus upper one floored structure.


Also Read: Mumbai: Fire breaks out near Hay Bunder in Sewri

The BMC official informs, "The fire confined to household articles in more than eight hutments having  G+ 1 structural building. The fire has been extinguished around 10.05 pm. No injures were reported."

mumbai mumbai news brihanmumbai municipal corporation

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK