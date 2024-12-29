A fire broke out on a mountain slope behind Infinity IT Park in Goregaon, burning dry foliage. Firefighters contained the blaze, and no injuries were reported

Representational Pic

A fire broke out in the early hours of December 29, 2024, near A K Vaidya Marg, opposite Infinity IT Park in Dindoshi, Goregaon (East). The fire, which was classified as a Level 1 incident by the Mumbai Fire Brigade, reportedly began at 0014 hrs.

The blaze was confined to an area of approximately 1 to 1.5 kilometres on the mountain slope behind the IT park, burning dry leaves, herbs, shrubs, and trees. Firefighters were promptly dispatched to the location, and the fire was successfully extinguished by 0235 hrs.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported in the incident, and the situation was brought under control without any significant damage to the surrounding area. The cause of the fire has not yet been disclosed, and authorities continue to investigate the matter.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) confirmed that the fire was extinguished at 0235 hrs, ensuring the safety of nearby residents and businesses.

