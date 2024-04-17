As many as 45 teams of firefighters of Mumbai Fire Brigade participated in the exercise held at the agency's headquarters in the city.

Winners of the competition pose with officials/ Sourced Photo

Listen to this article Mumbai Fire Brigade concludes their annual fire drill competition x 00:00

Mumbai Fire Brigade on Wednesday held the finals of the Annual Fire Drill Competition 2024 which is organised for the firefighters in a bid to encourage and train the officials. As many as 45 teams of firefighters of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's MFB participated in the exercise held at the agency's headquarters in the city. Meanwhile, the Chief Fire Officer, RN Ambulgekar encouraged all fire officials.

The competition was organised for better coordination, strength and building team spirit among the fire officers and jawans, said officials.

ADVERTISEMENT

The officers were tasked with motor drill-ladder drill and fire trailer pump drill.

Motor drill-ladder drill comprises of fire crew completing a task within 45 seconds wherein the participant has to open the water pump, extinguish the fire and pack the roller back.

In the fire trailer pump drill competition the fire crew has to work in teams, open the ladder to the third floor and rescue the dummy person who is stuck in fire. The fire officer has to reach through a ladder to extinguish the fire and rescue the person.

Additional Municipal Commissioner (Eastern Suburbs) Dr Amit Saini said, "Mumbai Fire Brigade is always prepared to meet the challenges of fire safety and evacuation."

Saini further stated that it is crucial to maintain coordination during an actual incident. He emphasized that in a metropolis like Mumbai, every moment counts during an incident, and better coordination between man and machine leads to a successful campaign. AMC Saini also mentioned that the BMC would continue to support the Mumbai Fire Brigade.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Gaikwad praised the Mumbai Fire Brigade for their commendable preparedness and acknowledged that the municipal administration is continuously working to solve the fire brigade's problems.

The BMC has also acknowledged the Mumbai Fire Brigade's extensive work in introducing new fire prevention and protection technologies, such as Quick-response vehicles, IoT-based systems, and fire evacuation lifts.

Demonstration Contest Winners:

Fire Pump Drill Competition

➡ First Number - Kandivali Fire Station ➡ Second place - Byculla Fire Station ➡ Third Number - Kanderpada Fire Station

Triple Extension Ladder Motor Pump Drill Competition

➡ First Number - Borivali Fire Station ➡ Second place - Byculla Fire Station ➡ Third Number - Fort Fire Station

The best team ➡ Borivali Fire Station

The best fire extinguisher ➡ Mr Vitthal Sawant, Machinist