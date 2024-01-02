Breaking News
Mumbai: Fire destroys furniture shops in Kurla West

Updated on: 02 January,2024 12:34 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Fire Brigade controls the blaze after four hours; no injuries reported; investigation underway for the cause

Mumbai: Fire destroys furniture shops in Kurla West

Fire brigade officers working to extinguish flames at 5-6 furniture shops on Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg in Kurla West

Five to six furniture and wooden material shops were gutted in a fire in Kurla West. The Mumbai Fire Brigade stated that the blaze broke out around 2.20 pm on Monday and was extinguished after four hours of firefighting.


In the afternoon, a fire engulfed some shops on Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg in Kurla West, near Kurla Garden. Despite not being large, the fire, fuelled by the wooden shops, spread rapidly, requiring a prolonged effort for control, as per a fire brigade official. No injuries were reported, and the fire was extinguished around 6.20 pm.


“While 5-6 fires gutted around 10 wooden shops--these are dealers of old wooden furniture with a substantial stock--causing the fire to spread rapidly. As soon as the fire broke out, people present in the shops ran out,” the fire brigade official said. 


Till the time of going to press, the reason for the fire was unknown, with several possibilities like a short circuit, or fire starting while cooking being considered among other reasons.

