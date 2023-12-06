Mumbai fire incidents prompt Bombay High Court's stern rebuke to Maharashtra government

The Bombay High Court rebuked the Maharashtra government for its alleged negligence in implementing fire safety regulations, stating that the frequency of fire incidents in Mumbai, resulting in loss of life, is "very, very serious."

The division bench, comprising Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Arif Doctor, emphatically declared that no laxness in addressing the issue could be tolerated.

Chief Justice Upadhyaya expressed deep concern over the increasing number of fire incidents in the city, asserting that such incidents seem to be on the rise, with reports of casualties emerging almost daily.

The court rebuked the government, asserting that it is not the court's responsibility to continually prompt the authorities on necessary actions. The bench particularly highlighted a recent tragic fire in a four-storey residential building in south Mumbai, resulting in the deaths of an 82-year-old woman and her 60-year-old son.

During the proceedings, Additional Government Pleader Jyoti Chavan informed the court about an expert committee formed last year, which submitted its report in February 2023. Chavan explained that the report is currently with the state Urban Development Department for consideration, emphasizing steps to amend the Development Control and Promotion Control (DCPR) 2034.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the government's inaction, the bench pointed out that the report had been submitted in February, and as of December, no concrete steps had been taken. Chief Justice Upadhyaya voiced his dismay, questioning the government's apparent indifference to the issue, particularly in light of the tragic deaths resulting from recent fire incidents.

The court directed the Principal Secretary of the Urban Development Department to provide a specific timeline for addressing the matter by Friday. The bench emphasized the urgency of the situation, stating that any further laxness would not be acceptable.

The court's scrutiny stems from a public interest litigation filed in 2019 by advocate Abha Singh, seeking the enforcement of the 2009 draft special rules and regulations for fire safety in buildings vulnerable to man-made disasters. These regulations were issued in the aftermath of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. (With inputs from agencies)