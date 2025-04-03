According to police, the accused are suspected members of the Bishnoi gang and were allegedly planning to target a celebrity in Mumbai

Representational Image

Listen to this article Mumbai: Five held with pistol in Andheri; cops suspect celebrity on target x 00:00

The Mumbai Crime Branch’s Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) has arrested five individuals from the Andheri area and seized a country-made pistol, officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to police, the accused are suspected members of the Bishnoi gang and were allegedly planning to target a celebrity in Mumbai. "We are investigating the motive behind their presence in the city with weapons," an official stated.

The arrests were made following a tip-off, leading the crime branch to apprehend the suspects. The accused have been identified as Sumit Dilawar, Shreyansh Yadav, Devendra Sakshena, Vivek Saha, and Vikas Thakur. They reportedly arrived in Mumbai from different states, including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana.

The crime branch has launched a deeper probe into the suspects’ activities and potential links to organised crime networks. Further developments in the case are awaited.